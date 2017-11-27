Lumber Kings edge Cornwall Colts 3-2

PEMBROKE -

The Pembroke Lumber Kings handed the Cornwall Colts a 3-2 defeat during their Nov. 26 game at the Pembroke Memorial Centre.

After being defeated 5-2 by the Ottawa Jr. Senators on Nov. 25, the Kings slowly edged their way back with the 3-2 win against the Colts on Sunday night.

The Colts opened up the first period with Tommy Tanner firing home an unassisted goal within the first four minutes.

Thereafter, while scoreboard remained still, the game saw plentty of again as both teams began displaying more tension and aggression and racked up a number of penalties as they fervently battled it out on ice in an effort to take the lead.

The Colts racked up six penalty minutes on three infractions while the Kings acquired a whopping 14 penalty minutes on seven infractions. followed closely behind with 23 minutes on six infractions. Despite the numerous power play opportunities, the Colts missed all seven of their shots while the Kings fell short on their three chances.

Into the second period, the Colts continued to maintain their 1-0 lead as the Kings failed to outwit and outplay their opponent.

It wasn’t until the third and final period that the Kings shot onto the scoreboard with an unassisted goal from Matthew Barnaby.

Falling into a 1-1 tie by the end of the third period, the game headed into overtime during which both teams fervently battled it out on ice in an effort to be crowned the champions.

After failing to resolve the tie during overtime, the teams headed into a shootout that saw Kings’ Matthew Barnaby sink the winning goal.

Three Star Selection: Alex Horawski (Star #1, Pembroke), Matthew Barnaby (Star #2, Pembroke), Liam Lascelle (Star #3, Colts)

Out-of-Town Scoreboard: Rockland edged Nepean 3-2, Kanata defeated Kemptville 4-1, Navan beat Smiths Falls 5-4, and Brockville downed Hawkesbury 6-2.

