LAURENTIAN VALLEY – Police are looking for two male suspects involved in a break and enter, robbery and vehicle theft Sunday night.

On Nov. 26 at approximately 11:30 p.m. the Upper Ottawa Valley detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a break and enter that had just occurred at an occupied residential home on Round Lake Road in Laurentian Valley Township.

Two occupants in the home were awakened when two disguised male suspects, both armed with firearms, made entry into the residence. Both occupants of the home were placed in restraints and the suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the residence.

The suspects then stole the victim's 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe and fled westbound on Round Lake Road. Police have recovered the stolen vehicle which was abandoned a short distance from the scene. One of the victims sustained minor injuries.

The OPP's Forensic Identification Service (FIS) unit and the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP's Crime Unit are assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-735-0188 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.valleytips.ca.