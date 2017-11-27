Senators outplay Kings 5-2

The Pembroke Jr. A Lumber Kings failed to outplay the Ottawa Junior Senators during their road game on Nov. 25.

Of their 34 shots fired, the Lumber Kings only managed to net two goals past Senators goaltender Connor Hicks, leading to their ultimate 5-2 defeat.

The game kicked off with the Senators leading the show as Silas Mattawashish lit up the scoreboard with an assist from Joe Alexander only a few minutes into the first period.

By the 18-minute mark, Senators’ Connor Smart received a penalty for slashing and Kings’ Connor Warnholtz took advantage of the power play opportunity (with assists from Zachary Cross and James Buckley) to tie up the score 1-1 in the final few minutes of the period.

Despite matching their opponents early on, the Kings became complacent and struggled in the second and third periods.

The second period saw the Senators overtake the Kings with a 4-1 lead as they fired shot after shot upon the Pembroke team’s net – with Pierre-Luc Veillette, Nick Lalonde and Griffin McGregor netting the goals (off assists from Devon Daniels, Lalonde, Owen Guy, Chiwetin Blacksmith, Ethan Manderville and Silas Mattawashish).

Heading into the final period, Kings’ James Buckley briefly regained power for his team by bumping the score up a notch, with assistance from Matthew Walilko.

With the Senators leading 4-2, the Kings’ pulled goaltender Alex Horawski to gain the extra attacker but the attempt proved futile as Senators’ Finn Evans fired home a shot into the empty net (assisted by Pierre-Luc Veillette and Adrien Bisson) to secure his team’s 5-2 victory.

The stars: The first star was the Senators’ Silas Mattawashish followed by his teammate Devon Daniels and the third star was James Buckley of the Lumber Kings.

