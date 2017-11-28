PEMBROKE -

Just in time for the holidays, the Dobbs and Hoffman families will be hosting a Festive Home Tour in support of the Pembroke Regional Hospital (PRH) Foundation on Dec. 16.

Since hosting their first Festive Home Tour in 2015, Lynda and Kirk Dobbs have made the charitable event an annual Christmas tradition which has already raised more than $12,000.

“This is a special time of year and getting together with friends is a big part of it. The Dobbs and the Hoffman families have invited our community family into their homes in support of our Regional Hospital this Festive Season and I hope that many people will RSVP by purchasing a ticket. We all care about our community and our local hospital and the Dobbs and the Hoffman families have provided an entertaining way for others to also help with the fundraising. The foundation is truly grateful for their hospitality and their generosity,” said Nancy Warren, executive director with the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation.

According to the Dobbs, their mission is to make the event bigger and better year after year, as they add more trees and decorate their home with new Christmas decor.

Last year’s tour included eight Christmas trees spread out in various rooms within their 14,800 square foot home. For this holiday’s tour, taking place on Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., guests will be wowed by 12 beautiful Christmas trees that Lynda has spent countless hours decorating since Halloween night. A wondrous sight for anyone with a passion for interior design or Christmas decor, each tree is decorated according to a different festive theme – snowmen, angels, snowy owls, poinsettias, snowflakes, reindeer – with colours to match the surrounding decor in the room.

Upon walking through the front doors, guests will first be greeted by the sight of a brilliant red and white tree decorated in honour of Canada’s 150th. Thereafter, guests will be taken on a tour of the spacious home as they breathe in the unique elegance of each room and enjoy the festive and charitable spirit of the season. After touring the home, guests will have the chance to walk on over to Kirk’s ‘Corvette Wonderland’ garage which houses six corvettes within an impressive 4,200 square foot building. A dream for any sports car fan, the garage features Kirk’s favourite Corvette – a customized and modified 2007 Z06 nicknamed ‘Wild Thing’.

“I think that adding the garage in last year as a great idea because the women who wanted to come a second time brought their husbands along to see the cars,” said Lynda.

Throughout the tour, musical entertainment will be provided by the Red Hot Mamas and the Pembroke Community Choir while light holiday refreshments will be served in the dining area.

“Each year we try to do something a little bit different to bring people back and so this year we decided to include a lot of entertainment,” said Lynda. “Last year we had a young pianist play some music and she’ll be coming back this year. We’ll also have the Red Hot Mamas and the Pembroke Community Choir.”

Last year, the fundraiser drew in over 300 people and this year, the Dobbs are hoping to attract more of a crowd now that they’ve teamed up with the Hoffman family.

Built within the past year, Danny Hoffman’s 4,800 square feet home features a little slice of Florida with its deep rounded archways which he designed himself.

Being an interior designer, Hoffman’s home will be a treat to see as he’s decorated it with five Christmas trees and a variety of yuletide flavour.

A friend of the Dobbs, Hoffman decided to hop on the tour as a way of providing greater variety and raising more funds for the PRH Foundation.

“I thought that having more than one house on tour would hopefully raise more money for the hospital,” said Hoffman. “I’m looking forward to hosting this event and I hope everyone enjoys the tours of both of our houses and I'm pleased that I can help out.”

Get into the holiday spirit and RSVP to this Festive Fundraiser by purchasing your ticket at the PRH Foundation office, Ashley Furniture, Sandstone Imports, Custom Draperies & Blinds, Runge Home and Office Petawawa, Candlewick Giftshop Cobden or Henry’s Furniture Petawawa. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door and children must be over the age of 12 to attend. Light refreshments will be served. The home is wheelchair accessible and has an interior elevator. Call (613) 732-2811 ext. 7408 for tickets or more information today.

cip@postmedia.com