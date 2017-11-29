Embarking on a journey of spiritual healing

PEMBROKE -

St. Luke’s Anglican Church was blessed by the Wounded Healers Ministry that invited dozens of participants on a journey of healing, hope and celebration.

For nearly 30 years, Archdeacon Ron Corcoran enjoyed a rich 30-year career as as full-time parish priest in a vibrant Anglican community within Victoria, B.C. It wasn’t until 2015 that Corcoran stepped down from his parish role and began marching down a new path with led him to launch a new ministry – The Wounded Healers Ministry.

According to Corcoran, he landed on the name ‘Wounded Healers’ as the term was originally coined by the psychologist Carl Jung to reflect the view that those who have been wounded make the best healers.

“I have found that those who have suffered are able to weep with those who weep, because they understand what it means to hurt and to come alongside another human being in their time of grief and sorrow. ‘Wounded Healers’ are not necessarily ‘counsellors’, but they are ‘listeners’ and ‘emphasisers’ who can stand with and pray with those who are hurting,” said Corcoran.

Since founded the ministry more than a year ago, Corcoran has hosted five Wounded Healers conferences across Canada in 2017. Along with two in Victoria, one in Vancouver and one Calgary, Corcoran hosted his first Eastern Canada conference from Nov. 23 to 25 at St. Luke’s Anglican Church in Pembroke.

After serving as a guest pastor during a service at St. Luke’s on Nov. 19, Corcoran encouraged everyone to engage in prayer over the following few days before beginning the conference on Thursday.

“I came on Sunday and I preached a sermon during which I asked three questions from the gospels: 'do you want to get well?', 'what do you want me to do for you?' and 'who touched me?'” said Corcoran. “Monday and Tuesday are days of prayer and preparation; on Wednesday we train people so that when we leave here they can continue to minister to each other and pray for each other; and Thursday begins the conference.”

On Thursday evening, dozens of participants gathered at St. Luke’s where they were welcomed by Corcoran and his wife Deirdre.

Corcoran began the conference by opening with his own personal tale of experiencing horrendous abuse of all kinds – sexual, spiritual, mental and physical – from age four until he was 19 years old.

“My life story had a very very difficult beginning,” said Corcoran. “I went through all kinds of abuse and because of that, people can relate to me and talk to me. I find that people who are wounded need to be with other wounded people in order to open up and get to the other side.”

After opening up about his past wounds, Corcoran shared his tale of how he ultimately was able to confront his painful past and find healing through Jesus as he began a long faith-driven journey that led to eventual deliverance, hope and redemption.

Over the next two days, the conference involved teaching, testimony, worship, healing and prayer – as Corcoran invited the participants to share their own stories and come to know God’s grace, freedom and healing in a deeper way.

“I talk about sin, I talk about forgiveness, I talk about repentance and I talk about reconciliation – so is it possible for people who have been abused to be reconciled and what does that look like?” said Corcoran. “I believe that the only way to heal is through the church and through Christ. The only answer is Christ.”

By the end of the conference, Corcoran’s hope is that the participants will have found courage to face their own areas of brokenness and be able to continue their journey of healing through Christ.

“When I leave here, my best advice is that for those who have started to heal at this conference, that they can now go to Pastor Tim and he will put them in the right direction. He can help them to determine if they need more counselling or if they need more prayer and what else needs to be done.”

To learn more about Ron’s ministry and testimony by visiting his Wounded Healers Ministries webpage at www.archdeaconron.com

cip@postmedia.com