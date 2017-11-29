Officially, Raptors small forward C.J. Miles became a dad last Thursday night shortly after 10 p.m.

Daughter Ava Reneé Miles arrived just as Miles’ Raptor teammates were putting the finishing touches on a Thanksgiving meal in Indianapolis.

Miles would not have minded being there for that victory, but it wasn't his first choice.

“I didn’t miss anything,” he said. “I was right where I was supposed to be.”

And therein lies the secret — although it’s not really a secret — to the success of C.J. Miles: He’s always where he is supposed to be.

If that’s being on the court throwing up a ridiculous number of threes to get ready for a game or a season, he’s there.

If it’s at his wife’s bedside when she’s giving birth to the couple’s first child, he’s there.

And if it’s at the locker of a teammate to whisper some private words of advice in hopes of making said teammate a better person and player, he’s there too.

Miles is all about being where he is supposed to be and has made himself an integral part of this team’s success from multiple standpoints.

He’s the 30-year-old father figure — “I don’t like the Bench Dad thing,” he admits — of that young second unit, whether he likes it or not, based on experience.

He has tons of it, while most of the young men he shares the court with in that second unit have little.

The reason he dislikes the Bench Dad designation has nothing to do with age, however. He just doesn’t want to be singled out as being more important than anyone else in that unit.

“I mean, it’s even more fun for me because I get to be with those guys every night on the floor and see them take steps and get better and better,” Miles said.

“I don’t like the Bench Dad thing, but it makes me feel like (a proud dad) when I talk like that because those guys are in here as much as I am, maybe even more and they work as hard as anyone. I look at them as equals. The Bench Mob, I run with that name more because we are eye to eye on everything.”

Miles has plenty of father figure training in his past, but it’s all around 20-somethings.

In Toronto, he's surrounded by Fred VanVleet, 23, Pascal Siakam, 23, Jakob Poeltl, 22, and Delon Wright, 25, not to mention the baby of the group, 20-year-old OG Anunoby.

He’s also an integral part of the Raptors' closing lineup, that ace in the corner there to either make you pay for cheating off him and paying too much attention to the likes of Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, or to force you to account for him and thereby opening up space for Lowry and DeRozan to do their thing.

There’s no such thing as the perfect addition to a team, but Miles — given what the Raptors are trying to do this year with their offence and the number of young men they are trying to develop while still trying to win — is as close as it gets.

Miles now has an addition of his own to account for and, based on everything we know about him through basketball, he’s going to be just fine with that as well.

It’s not going to be easy. Like a young player making the jump from college to the pros and trying to get acclimated to the speed of the league, the only way you learn to cope is to experience it first-hand.

From the 4 a.m. wakeups to that struggle with the baby seat coming home from the hospital, it’s all something he has to master.

“I did it actually,” Miles said of installing the seat, one of the early tests of fatherhood. “I just did it, because it was a detachment thing. Part of it was already in there so I moved it .... You’d think that thing would a lot easier. You’d think all that stuff would be easier to put together but it’s not. I’m getting better though.”

It might take some time, but we do know this: Miles will be there when he is supposed to be there.

Because that’s who he is, whether that’s in real life or on the basketball court.

