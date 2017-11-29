Crusaders fly high at tennis championship

PEMBROKE -

The Bishop Smith Crusaders soared to first place at the county tennis tournament this past October.

On Oct. 2 and 4, the top high school tennis players from across Renfew County – including Pembroke, Petawawa, Arnprior, Deep River, Cobden and Renfrew – competed at the Upper Ottawa Valley High School Athletic Association (UOVHSAA) county tennis tournament at Mateway Park in Renfrew.

Of the 11 participating athletes from Bishop Smith Catholic High School, six were awarded with gold medals for their winning performances.

The titles were awarded to Andrew Plazek for the ‘Junior Boys Singles’ division; Michael Donnelly for the ‘Senior Boys Singles’, Eric and Michael Plazek for the ‘Senior Boys Doubles’ and Kurtis Kennedy and Olivia Parcher for the ‘Senior Mixed Doubles’.

“We've had one or two that have gone on to the Eastern Ontario Tournament before, but this is the most winners we've had and the best results we’ve seen,” said coach Dave Beaupre. “I'm proud of them because some of them are fairly new at playing whereas some have had a lot of experience and we expected then to advance. I’d say it was the combination of their athletic ability and teamwork that helped them win the championship in Renfrew.”

This Spring, the six Crusaders will be moving on to compete at the Eastern Ontario Tennis Tournament in Kingston.

“They’ll be getting back into practice with lots of warm-ups in early Spring because they're going to meet some higher calibre competition down there, so I wish them all the best of luck – but they are all very good athletes and I think they have a good chance,” said Beaupre.

