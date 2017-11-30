East beats west at Tournament of Champions

PEMBROKE -

The east defeated the west at the Tournament of Champions as Walter Zadow girls and RCI boys served up two impressive victories to be crowned the 2017 county champions of the volleyball court.

The day-long Renfrew County Elementary Interscholastic Athletic Association (RCEIAA) Grade 8 Tournament of Champions, which took place at Champlain Discovery School on Nov. 29, pit the best teams from the east against the best from west.

The six best Grade 8 girls volleyball teams from Renfrew County faced off in one gym while the top six Grade 8 boys teams went head-to-head in another gym.

Following a shaky start that saw the Walter Zadow girls defeated twice in the three-game round robin, the Arnprior team pulled themselves back up in the playoffs to win the championship for their eastern division. After defeating AJ Charbonneau in their first playoff round (25-6, 25-13) but falling to Equinoxe (14-25, 25-17, 17-15) in the semi-final, Walter Zadow made a comeback in the final game as they won two of their three sets against Highview (21-25, 25-23, 15-13) and were crowned the 2017 county champions.

While they didn’t achieve the golden title, the Highview Hawks were proud to represent Pembroke and take home the silver glory in the girl’s tournament.

“I’m very proud of them because they play with a lot of heart, a lot of spirit and they put it all out there to achieve second place int he county,” said Highview Hawks coach Jay Geddes. “It was a great day and a great opportunity to get all of the best teams from the whole county altogether and for the girls to engage in quality volleyball.”

After being defeated by St. Joseph’s High School (SJHS) Jaguars in the final game of the Renfrew County Elementary Interscholastic Athletic Association (RCEIAA) Grade 8 boys west division volleyball championship last week, the Renfrew Collegiate Institute (RCI) Raiders had a chance to redeem themselves as they faced off against SJHS in the final game of the Grade 8 boys Tournament of Champions. Both teams displayed equal drive and prowess, but the Raiders ultimately crushed the Jaguars in both sets (25-18, 25-20) to win the county glory.

“We're very proud and especially happy that we got to beat St. Jo’s in the finals because it was a rematch of our Eastern Championship and we were able to beat them this time,” said Stephanie McCullough, coach of the RCI Raiders. “What contributed to the win was just a lot of teamwork and they were supporting each other 100 per cent and kept things positive all throughout.”

In other playoff action, Equinoxe achieved third place on the girls’ court after defeating Rockwood in the semi-final (25-14, 25-21). On the boys’ side, Bishop placed third after beating Rockwood in the semi-final (25-22).

Leading up to the finals with the girls’ round robin tournament, Rockwood nabbed two wins and one loss as they defeated EDPS (25-17) and AJ Charbonneau (25-14). Highview went undefeated in their three round robin games, shutting out Walter Zadow (25-15), EDPS (25-17) and AJ Charbonneau (26-24). Equinoxe took home two wins and one loss, defeating Walter Zadow (28-26) and Eganville (25-6). Walter Zadow and AJ Charbonneau both saw one win and two losses, as Walter Zadow defeated Rockwood (25-20) and the latter beat Equinoxe (25-22).

For the boys’ round robin action, Bishop Smith reigned victorious in all games as they shut out RCI (25-18), SJHS (25-19), and Walter Zadow (25-15). Following closely behind, SJHS won two of their three games as they defeated Rockwood (29-27) and Highview (25-20). RCI also scored two wins and one loss, defeating Rockwood (25-20) and Highview (25-20). Rockwood took home one win against Walter Zadow (25-22). Walter Zadow also earned one win against Highview (25-22).

CIp@postmedia.com