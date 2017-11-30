KEMPTVILLE – The Pembroke Lumber Kings were on the road Wednesday night, coming up on the short end of a high-scoring, nasty affair with the Kemptville 73’s.

While Pembroke opened the scoring in the first with three quick goals, the third period proved to be the team’s downfall and they lost the game 8 – 6.

The Kings scored twice in the game’s opening three minutes. Jacob Kamps was the first to beat 73’s goaltender Nick Bond, a mere 1:16 in. Assists went to Connor Warnholtz and Zachary Cross. Then at 2:59, Jacob McIntyre bulged the twine with helpers going to Jared Weber and Noah Rowland.

Pembroke kept on rolling, adding a third goal just over a minute later. Matthew Barnaby did the honours with assists going to Casey Rhodes and Jarred Vroman.

Before the end of the first frame, however, Kemptville started to mount its comeback, scoring two quick goals, 14 seconds apart right at the mid-point of the period. The pair of goals came shortly after a dust up between Pembroke’s Andrew Meininger and Kemptville’s Tommy Bertrand. Both were tossed for the remainder of the game. Immediately after the fight, John Beaton of the 73’s got his team on the board, beating Kings’ netminder Jake Smith then Matthew Titus scored the second marker bringing Kemptville within one.

Keeping the momentum rolling in the early part of the second period, Kemptville drew even on the power play, off the stick off Liam Hunter. Jackson Norlock was in the box for Pembroke, off for a hooking infraction.

Pembroke took the lead back at the 5:24 mark, Connor Warnholtz doing the damage and Barnaby assisting.

At the game’s mid-point, the action got a little nasty with Damian Figueira of Kemptville taking a check to the head penalty followed seconds later by a boarding call to Jacob Shankar.

It was Kemptville, however, once again evening things up when Joe McGrath beat Smith at the 14:17 mark.

The Kings’ responded quickly, again taking a one-goal lead when Kamps scored before the end of the period.

The first ten minutes of the third period elapsed with no goals scored, then the wheels started to come off Pembroke’s wagon. First, Jared Patterson scored to even the game once more, but the Kings’ had an answer in Zachary Cross’s goal assisted by Warnholtz and Kamps.

But that was short lived as less than two minutes later, Eric Faith scored for Kemptville. Then Ashton Fry beat Smith giving the home team the lead with under two minutes to play. He followed that up with an empty netter in the final minute.

Between the pipes, Smith made 24 saves on 31 shots while Bond made 17 stops on only 23 shots from Pembroke.

Three stars: Ashton Fry (Star #1, Kemptville), Eric Faith (Star #2, Kemptville), Connor Warnholtz (Star #3, Pembroke).

Pembroke next plays this afternoon in Hawkesbury. The puck drops on this rare afternoon tilt at 1:30 p.m.

Adixon@postmedia.com

