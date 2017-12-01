Last weekend for Silver Stick

The final weekend of the 33rd annual Pembroke Regional Silver Stick Tournament has gotten underway.

The Art Bogart Midget AA, B, C and Novice B weekend is seeing a total of 37 teams from across the region taking part in the tournament, which is played at the Pembroke Memorial Centre (PMC) and the Pembroke and Area Community Centre (PACC).

In Midget AA, the Upper Ottawa Valley Aces managed to pluck a tie from the jaws of defeat at the very last second in their opening game against Les Loups des Collines.

After battling each other to a standstill throughout the game, the Wolves scored late in the third period to take a 1-0 lead.

With time ticking down, it looked like the Aces may have a loss on their record, when with only 10 seconds to go in regulation time, Tommy Catterill stepped up to tie things up, giving his team a point in the standings. Assists went to Liam Serviss, and Hunter Bailie.

Results for the Aces' evening game against the Peterborough Petes came in too late for print.

Elsewhere, the Ottawa Silver Seven beat Peterborough 4-1.

In Midget B, the Pembroke Kings started out the round robin by trouncing the Kemptville Panthers 7-1.

Zac McMillan got two goals and two assists, Adam Klawitter scored twice and received one assist, Jonah Antler scored once and picked up an assist, Michael Donnelly and Ben Edwards each scored one goal, George Kastanias, Noah Summers and Aiden Strachan each earned two assists apiece, and Jake Pilon received an assist.

The Petawawa Patriots tied the South Dundas Lions 4-4. The Patriots played catch up throughout the game, coming from behind a 2-1 score in the first period to tie things 2-2 in the second, then doing it again after the Lions retook the lead 3-2, making it 3-3 by the period's end.

In the third, the Patriots took the lead, until the Lions tied it up to force overtime, with neither team coming out aheads by the end of the third OT period.

Liam O'Regan scored for Petawawa and picked up two assists, Ty Forbes scored once and earned an assist, with other goals scored by Dorian Cullen and Logan Laundry.

Assists were earned by Nicholas Collier, Patrick O'Brien and Ethan Hollywood.

Petawawa's game against the Newcastle Stars happened too late to get the results into print.

Other Friday scores, up to press deadline: The Gananoque Islanders beat the Arnprior Packers 5-1; the South Grenville Rangers blanked the Loyalist Jets 2-0; the Brighton Braves thumped the Leeds Chargers 7-1; the Campbellford Colts edged Newcastle 3-2; Renfrew Timberwolves blanked West Carleton 4-0; and the Ottawa West Golden Knights beat Perth 4-0.

In Midget C, the Valley Storm doubled the Deep River Knights 4-2.

Tyler Foy, Cole Bimm, Eddie Prince and Seamus Lacombe all scored for the Storm, with Lacombe earning an assist. Mitchell Summers earned two assists, with Kreed Knox picking up one.

Kyle Harris and Evan Leclerc scored for the Knights, with assists going to Jason Remenda and Jordan Marin.

The results from the Muskrat Voyageurs first game of the round robin, facing the Douro Dukes, was played too late to appear in print.

In the first round of Novice B, the Pembroke Kings defeated the Arnprior Packers 1-0. Scoring the game winner in the first period was Chase Le Ber, with the assist going to Ben Shreenan.

The Petawawa Patriots downed the Renfrew Timberwolves 5-2. After taking an early 2-1 lead by the beginning of the third period, the Patriots hammered in three straight goals to secure their win.

Petawawa's Connor Hagerty scored twice and picked up an assist, Lochlan Serre also scored twice and Thomas Brunette scored once and earned an assist.

Khartem Cusick earned two assists, while Evelyn Cusick and Tristyn Bowden each picked up an assist in the game.

Rounding out the round, the Alexandria Glens beat the Kemptville Panthers 6-2.

On Saturday, in Midget AA, the UOV Aces play Northumberland at the PACC at 10:20 a.m., then face the Ottawa Valley Silver Seven at 6:10 p.m., also at the PACC.

In Midget B, Pembroke starts the day at the PACC at 9:10 a.m. facing the Perth Wings, then ends the round robin at the PMC at 6:10 p.m., battling the Ottawa West Golden Knights.

Petawawa plays its final game in the round robin against the Campbellford Colts at 2:40 p.m. at the PMC.

In Midget C, Deep River plays the Centre Hastings Grizzlies at 11:20 am at the PMC, followed by the Valley Storm battling Sturgeon Lake Thunder at 12:30 p.m.

Over at the PACC, Muskrat faces the Mariposa Lightning at 12:40 p.m., then heads over to the PMC at 9:40 p.m. to play the Blind River Thunder. Deep River plays Sturgeon Lake at the PMC art 10:50 p.m., while at the same time at the PACC, the Storm play Centre Hastings.

In Novice B, Pembroke plays Alexandria at 7 a.m. at the PMC, while at the same time Petawawa plays Kemptville at the PACC. Pembroke and Petawawa face each other at the PMC at 1:40 p.m.

The playoffs and the finals are all scheduled for Sunday at both arenas, starting at 8:10 a.m. with the Midget B quarter finals. The Novice B semi-finals start at 10:30 a.m., with the Midget C semi-finals at 11:30 a.m. and the Midget AA semi-finals at 12:40 p.m.

The finals are all at the PACC. The Novice B final starts at 3 p.m., followed by the Midget C final at 4 p.m., the Midget AA final at 5:10 p.m. and the Midget B final at 6:20 p.m.

