Pembroke Legion poster and poem winners

Branch 72 of the Royal Canadian Legion took time out of its November general meeting to recognize the talents of the young people who took part in the 2017 Remembrance Day Poster and Literary Contest.

The contest is part of the Legion's ongoing efforts to foster remembrance in the younger generations. Through the annual poster and literary contests, Canadian school children honour Canada’s veterans through creative art and writing.

The junior poem winners, Grades 4 through 6, were from Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School. Ruby Selle placed first, Olivia Mahon was second and Ella Noble third.

The intermediate poem winners, Grades 7 through 9, were all from Rockwood Public School. Placing first was Tatum Hilts, in second place was Katie Biggs and in third was Zya Wiebe.

In the poster categories, the primary, Grades 1 through 3, colour poster winners were, in first place, Claire Noble of Our Lady of Lourdes; in second place, Shannon Harrington, also from Lourdes; and in third place was Mila Gagnon of Champlain Discovery Public School.

The junior colour poster winners were, in first place Osalynn Panke from Champlain Discovery, in second was Olivia Mahon of Our Lady of Lourdes, and in third place was Olivia Wilson, also of Our Lady of Lourdes.

The intermediate colour poster winners were all from Rockwood Public School. In first place was Allison Brunatti, in second was Morgan Hill and in third was Kitra Clarke.

The junior black and white poster winners were from Our Lady of Lourdes. In first place was Emma Dunne, in second was Ethan Unrau and in third was Gavin Carey.

The intermediate black and white poster winners were all from Our Lady of Lourdes: Kieran Orman placed first, Elijan Keller Dennique second and Joel Wardlaw was third.

