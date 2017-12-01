PEMBROKE -

The City of Pembroke celebrated the best and brightest from the 2017 Santa Claus Parade of Lights.

Taking place the evening of Nov. 25, the parade attracted 59 floats that transformed Downtown Pembroke into a magical time capsule showcasing the theme of ‘150 Years of Christmas’ in honour of Canada’s 150th.

Thousands of spectators lined the parade route that stretched along Pembroke Street – beginning at Moncion Metro, heading through the city’s downtown core and all the way to Christie Street – as they were travelled back in time to experience Christmases of yore and to honour their Canadian yuletide traditions.

The magical procession of floats, vehicles and walkers were clad in an endless array of dazzling lights, bright colours and creative costumes that spanned from old-fashioned Christmastime in 1867 to modern day Canadian Christmases featuring hockey, Tim Hortons and The Great White North’s Bob and Doug McKenzie.

On Nov. 30, City of Pembroke recreation coordinator Elijah McKeown and Mayor Mike LeMay honoured the top floats from this year’s Pembroke Santa Claus Parade of Lights during an awards ceremony held at the Pembroke Memorial Centre.

Pembroke Santa Claus Parade veteran Don Stresman of Ike and Mike, who led this year’s parade with his infamous 1928 Model A Ford decked out in a bundle of colourful Christmas lights, was honoured with the Mayor’s Award.

“Anybody who can do this for 50 years deserves the Mayor's Award and also the fact that we're celebrating 150 years of Christmas and there's nobody that I’m aware of that's 150 years old that can do it, but the next best thing is somebody who has done it for 50 years and that’s Don,” said LeMay. “People absolutely love seeing him and his car every year.”

The award for ‘Best Overall Float’ was awarded to Eastway Collision for their float that featured an outdoor hockey rink.

“Our float was an outdoor hockey rink because it really fit the Canada 150 theme,” said Brooke Fischer. “We're really happy to win this award because it's mine and Bailey's first time doing the float and it was a really great experience. We’ll definitely be doing it again next year.”

This year’s full list of award winners is as follows:

Best Overall Float: Eastway Collision

Best Float from a Business: Pembroke MDF

Best Out of Town Float: Transportation Company, 2 Service Battalion

Best Float from a Non-Profit Organization: Royal Canadian Legion Branch 72 – Pembroke

Best Float from a Sports Group: Starz in Motion Dance Studio

Best Float from a Religious Group: Grace Lutheran Church, Locksley

Most Enthusiastic Float: 638 Algonquin Royal Canadian Air Cadets

Most Original Float: The Home Depot

Mayor’s Award: Ike and Mike

