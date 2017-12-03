Hawkesbury downs Pembroke 6-4

VANKLEEK HILL – The Hawkesbury Hawks knocked off the Pembroke Lumber Kings 6-4 on Friday night.

Matthew Barnaby and Connor Warnholtz both scored a goal and an assist during Central Canada Hockey League action at the Vankleek Hill Arena. Hawkesbury’s David Jankowski buried three goals, while Hawks netminder Matthew Petizian turned away 34 of 38 shots on goal. Pembroke goal Alex Horawski took the loss making 38 saves on 44 shots.

Pembroke struck first with Noah Rowland recording his second goal of the season at the 6:52 mark of the first period on the powerplay, assisted by Zachary Cross and Warnholtz. However, the Kings got into penalty trouble when Cross went off for two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct. This allowed Fletcher Anderson to score, aided by Jankowski and Zachary Fournier.

Hawkesbury then took the lead with a goal by Patrick O’Neal, assisted by Alec Taillon and Matt Gasuik. Pembroke tied the game early in the second with Barnaby scoring his 18th goal. The assist went to Casey Rhodes.

Hawkesbury regained the lead with Jankowski’s second goal of the night, assisted by Alec Beaudin-Tougas. Anderson then grabbed his second of the game, aided by Nicolas Guillemette and Beaudin-Tougas. Jankowski then completed the hat trick, assisted by Chris Smith. Warnholtz closed out the game with Pembroke’s second powerplay goal, assisted by Barnaby.

