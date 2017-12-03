Thanking Riverview project donors

PETAWAWA - The Petawawa Housing Corporation expects to open 14 additional housing units at their Riverview Seniors Apartment early in the New Year.

Estimated to cost $3.5 million, the new units will address the need for seniors to gain affordable housing but remain in their community. To that end, the housing corporation has pledged to raise $200,000.

Recently, the housing corporation’s board of directors hosted an event to thank those donors who have contributed between $3,000 and $750 through the donor wall campaign. Councillor Theresa Sabourin, who is the fundraising chairwoman, said the response from the community has been absolutely fantastic. She announced that since the campaign launched a year ago they have raised $150,000.

“That’s the reality of today in construction,” said Sabourin when discussing how expensive the project has been. “You want to build an appropriate facility and make sure it has quality materials and good construction.”

Work has been underway at the site at 1145 Victoria St. and will soon be completed. The initiative will receive $2 million through the province's Investment in Affordable Housing program and another $100,000 from the Town of Petawawa. Many residents between the ages of 55 and 75 seek affordable housing.

The new wing has been built across the front of the existing apartment complex replacing the front parking lot. The units will be a mix of nine one-bedroom and five two-bedroom apartments. Three of the units will be modified for those with physical disabilities or mobility challenges. The hallways will be wider to meet modern accessibility standards.

“We have come a long way and we are very happy with the progress,” said veteran board member Ed Chow, who began pursuing this project four years ago.

He added that it was important to reach out to the community, including businesses, service clubs and citizens, to make up for funding that could not be obtain through the province. Chow explained that the government would only give them three quarters of the price of a unit up to $75,000. The cost to build each unit is estimated at $200,000.

The first tenants could be moving in as early as mid-February. Sabourin added that residents from throughout the County of Renfrew can apply if they meet the criteria.

