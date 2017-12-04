Lumber Kings hand victory to Hawks

The Lumber Kings once again snatched defeat from the jaws of victory allowing the Hawkesbury Hawks off the mat to edge out the home team 4-3.

Matthew Barnaby stepped up with a goal and an assist but it was Hawkesbury's David Jankowski who once more doomed the Kings with the game-winning goal late in the third period. It was Jankowski's hat trick that sank Pembroke on the road Friday. Alec Beaudin-Tougas was the most valuable player of the evening giving the Hawks one goal and three assists.

However, the story of Sunday night's game at the Pembroke Memorial Centre wasn't that the Kings allowed two points to slip out of their fingers but how quickly they nullified what could have been a big four-minute powerplay. With a tenuous one-goal lead, the Pembroke squad made bad choices handing Hawkesbury a total of eight powerplay minutes to exploit, and that they did.

Jankowski was in the box with four minutes for high sticking when the downfall began for the Kings. First, Connor Warnholtz went off for an interference minor. Then Owen Arfstrom put Pembroke in deep trouble earning four minutes for spearing. Finally, Andrew Meininger added to the tally called for hooking. Pembroke killed off the four-on-three and was seven seconds away from surviving the remaining time on the Arfstrom major when Matt Gasiuk tied the game, aided by Beaudin-Tougas and Mike Nantais.

Up until that point, Pembroke was on its way to avenging the road loss. Hawkesbury had taken the initiative early in the first period when Alec Taillon ripped a shot passed Pembroke netminder Jake Smith. A few minutes later with the powerplay, Pembroke got on the board when Brendan Browne fired the puck across the crease to Barnaby who knocked it past Hawkesbury goalie Matthew Petizian. Zachary Cross also assisted on Barnaby's team-leading 19th goal.

The Kings went back on the powerplay when Maxim Fortin went off for high sticking. This time, Barnaby was the play maker passing the puck from the top of the right circle to Warnholtz who knocked it out of the air and tapped it in the Hawks net.

Beaudin-Tougas tied the game in the final minute of the second period. Three minutes into the third period, Peter Falivena broke in alone on Petizian shooting the puck through the five hole to record his eighth goal of the season. Jarrad Vroman assisted. The wheels fell off after that.

Jankowski scored the game-winner flipping the puck over a sprawling Smith who was trying to freeze the play. Chris Smith and Beaudin-Tougas assisted.

Petizian got the win making 31 saves on 34 shots. Smith recorded the loss turning away 36 of 40 shots. Pembroke special teams did step up with all three goals achieved on the powerplay. The Kings also allowed only two goals during the nine powerplay opportunities given to Hawkesbury.

Three Star Selection: Matt Gasiuk, Hawkesbury (Star #1), Matthew Barnaby, Pembroke (Star #2), David Jankowski, Hawkesbury (Star #3).

SChase@postmedia.com