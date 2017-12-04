Petawawa Patriots win Novice Silver Stick

What a way to end the 33rd edition of the Pembroke Regional Silver Stick.

It was a classic Pembroke-Petawawa showdown as the Kings and the Patriots battled to the finish to see who would win the Novice 'B' championship. The undefeated Patriots validated their record with a 5-1 victory over their Pembroke rivals and will move on to the International Silver Stick in Pelham, Ontario in January.

Connor Hagerty was the stand-out player for the Patriots scoring the natural hat trick, while Khartem Cusick knocked in two goals during the championship final at the Pembroke and Area Community Centre. Thomas Brunette had two assists. Petawawa, who had a 4-0-0 tournament record, dominated throughout securing a 5-0 lead well into the third period. Will Ryan did give the Kings some life scoring a later goal, assisted by Chase Le Ber and Jack Kranz, and ruining the shutout for Patriots goaltender Peyton Stevenson.

The Art Bogart weekend also wrapped with the Ottawa Valley Silver Seven going over the Northumberland Nighthawks 2-1 in the Midget 'AA' final. The Renfrew Timberwolves shutout the Ottawa West Golden Knights 1-0 to claim the Midget 'B' championship, while the Centre Hastings Grizzlies won the Midget 'C' final 5-0 over the Mariopsa Lightning.

The Patriots' journey to the final continued on Saturday when they edged out the Kemptville Panthers 4-3 with two goals from Cusick and singles from Lochlan Serre and Hagerty. Petawawa then fought out a close game with the Pembroke Kings with goals from Hagerty, Tristyn Bowden and Leo Chubak. Ryan and Liam Bertand scored for the Kings. Petawawa finally rolled over Kemptville in the Novice 'B' semifinal 8-2 with Cusick recording five goals and one assist. Hagerty and Brunette also scored.

The Pembroke Kings downed the Alexandria Glens 3-2 on the strength of two goals from Ryan. Ben Shreenan contributed a single. The Pembroke Kings once more faced the Glens in the Novice 'B' semifinal with a 3-2 win over the Alexandria Glens. Ryan scored twice, while Tyler Brunton and Shreenan added a single goal each.

In the Midget 'B' division, the Pembroke Kings finished with a tie and a loss. They battled to a 1-1 stalemate with the Perth Wings with Jake Pilon gaining the only Pembroke goal. They fell to the Ottawa West Golden Knights 4-2 with the Kings scoring coming from Jonah Antler and Aiden Strachan. The Petawawa Patriots lost to the Campbellford Colts 6-2. Ty Forbes and Colby Gillard scored for Petawawa. The Newcastle Stars rolled over the Patriots 5-1 with the lone Pats goal coming from Nicholas Collier.

In the Midget 'AA' division, the Upper Ottawa Valley Aces defeated the Peterborough Petes 3-1 with two goals from Aidan Neville and a single from Jackson Grozelle. The Aces were shutout by the Ottawa Valley Silver Seven 3-0. The Northumberland Knighthawks then downed them 7-3 with Neville scoring twice and Mac Douglas once for the Aces. The Knighthawks came back to edge out the Aces 4-3. Liam Serviss scored twice, while Braeden Kouloheris chipped in a single.

In the Midget 'C' division, the Muskrat Voyageurs battled the Douro Dukes to a 2-2 tie. Both Voyageur goals came from Brendan Hennessy. The Voyageurs fell to the Mariopsa Lightning 8-3 with Jordan Ryan, Joe Marquis and Hennessy scoring the Muskrat goals. They then came back to shutout the Blind River Thunder 3-0 with Tyson Mirault Robinson scoring twice and Hennessy recording a single.

The Valley Storm were shutout by the Centre Hastings Grizzlies 4-0 before defeating the Sturgeon Lake Thunder 4-2. Ryan Luckovitch, Eddie Prince, Tyler Foy and Scott Good scored for the Storm. Mariopsa later blanked the Storm 2-0.

The Centre Hastings Grizzlies edged out the Deep River Knights 2-1 with the lone Knights marker coming from Jordan Martin. The Knights then dropped a 6-4 game to the Sturgeon Lake Thunder. Michael Alocha, Kyle Harris, Noah Miller and Evan Menard scored for Deep River.

