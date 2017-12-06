CALABOGIE - A bar linked to a fatal accident involving four junior hockey players from the Renfrew area has voluntarily given up its liquor licence.

Only days before a scheduled hearing next week, Shooter’s Bar & Grill — already under suspension — gave up its licence on Nov. 30, according to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

In the aftermath of a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 27, commission inspectors had posted a notice on the door of the restaurant on Oct. 30, alleging seven violations of Ontario liquor laws, including permitting “apparent” minors on the premises, drunkenness and serving liquor to intoxicated patrons.

OPP have said alcohol was a factor in the crash that killed former Pembroke Lumber King draft pick Alex Paquette and Brandon Hanniman, among four members of the Renfrew Timberwolves travelling in a vehicle that left Calabogie Road and struck a rockcut about two kilometres from Burnstown. All the players, including the two survivors, were 18, or below the legal drinking age of 19.

Neither police or the alcohol commission have officially said the teenagers were at Shooter’s that night, but the AGCO made it clear the suspension was a direct result of the police investigation. The establishment is on the outskirts of the village, about 90 kilometres west of Ottawa.

Shooter’s did close for few days after the crash, then reopened without serving alcohol. The business is owned by the Law family, which operates a well-drilling business a few doors away. The family has declined to comment on the matter.

The AGCO also made clear that the surrendering of the licence means there will be no further regulatory penalty, such as fines, from the province.

“The owner had initially appealed the proposal to revoke the licence to the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT). However, the AGCO was then contacted that the owner wished to surrender the liquor licence,” wrote commission spokesman Ray Kahnert.

“The surrender of the licence achieves the result of protecting the public interest.”

