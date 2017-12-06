LAURENTIAN VALLEY – Laurentian Valley will be shining brighter than ever for the fifth annual Alice in Winterland Carnival.

The festival, a holiday tradition that’s grown over the last five years from modest beginnings to attract a myriad of Ottawa Valley residents and visitors to Laurentian Valley each winter, will be kicking off in style in the new year.

Taking place from Jan. 20 to the 28th at the Alice and Fraser Recreation Centre, carnival-goers will have the chance to learn about and try out the various recreational activities that abound throughout the Laurentian Valley.

The winter spectacle will feature all kinds of indoor and outdoor activities that will appeal to a range of ages and interests.

As per tradition, attendees will enjoy free family skates, trivia nights, an open hockey tournament, a pancake breakfast, potluck and spaghetti suppers, snowshoeing, sleigh rides, face painting, Bid Euchre games, and a number of other winter-themed games that will be offered throughout the week.

Along with the old favourites, this year’s festival will welcome a few magical additions that will delight carnival-goers both young and old.

On the opening day, Jan. 20, Laurentian Valley will be opening up its new outdoor skating trail that’s located alongside the Alice and Fraser Recreation Centre and the Timberline Snowmobile Club.

Attendees will be invited to slate along the 1.5 kilometre trail that travels through a scenic wooded area of the property. Later that night, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., the trail will host a unique outdoor skating party, accompanied by glow sticks.

“One of the biggest changes is that we’re going to have a new skating trail opened for the carnival and an evening skate with glow sticks – weather-permitting – that will be pretty neat,” said Laurentian Valley Coun. Allan Wren.

Other new additions include a Craft and Vendor Show and the special commemoration ceremony to celebrate the installation of the new rink boards at the Alice and Fraser Recreation Centre.

On Jan. 27, the Muskrat Watershed Council will be hosting a special fireworks show to conclude the week’s festivities.

“Muskrat Watershed are putting that on and funding the whole show, so it should be pretty neat and hopefully there's a bit of snow flying because they say that it's a lot nicer when it's snowing as the lights reflect off the snow,” said Wren.

All of the proceeds from this year’s carnival will be going towards the cost of the Alice and Fraser Recreation Centre’s new rink boards.

For more information about the carnival and to view the schedule (which is subject to change), visit lvtownship.ca or search ‘Laurentian Valley Alice in Winterland’ on Facebook.

