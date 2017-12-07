Girls hockey takes over Civic Centre

The Petawawa Civic Centre’s arena was alive with Upper Ottawa Valley high school girls’ hockey league action on Wednesday.

The day saw action between five local school teams that included Bishop Smith Catholic High School, Fellowes High School, Centre Scolaire Catholique Jeanne-Lajoie, Valour School and Mackenzie Community School. Bishop Smith remained the strongest team of the day, coming out victorious in all three of their games.

Valour and Jeanne-Lajoie kicked off the first game of the day, with both teams remaining equally matched and ended the game with a 0-0 tie.

The second game saw two Pembroke teams faced off in a match that ended with Bishop Smith defeating Fellowes 2-0. A few minutes into the first period, Bishop’s Kaitlyn Bourgois launched her team onto the scoreboard (assisted by Karsyn Keetch) and teammate Meara Ryan nabbed the second and final goal of the game by period’s end.

Thereafter, Bishop hit the ice again and edged Valour 1-0. It wasn’t until the final period that Bishop lit up the silent scoreboard with a goal from Jenna White (assisted by Karsyn Keetch).

The fourth game of the day saw the most action, with Jeanne-Lajoie doubling Mackenzie 4-2. Into period two, Mackenzie was the first team on the scoreboard, with an unassisted goal from Taylor Sims. A few minutes later, Jeanne-Lajoie matched their opponent with a goal from July Cobus which was swiftly met with another goal from Mackenzie’s Taylor Sims (assisted by her sister Arwen Sims). With Mackenzie leading 2-1, Jeanne-Lajoie came back stronger in the final period as they defended their net and fired shots upon their opponent, with Samarah Jones netting the first goal (assisted by Hannah Dubeau). Tied at 2-2, Jeanne-Lajoie contributed to remain in control as Jordan Shields sunk the team’s third goal (assisted by Emma-Lee Procher and Sabryna MacDougall) and Shannon Tallon netted the final goal in the last minute of the game to solidify the team’s 4-2 victory.

Heading into the afternoon, the fifth game saw Bishop snag their third win, as they beat Jeanne-Lajoie 3-0, to remain undefeated that day. Three minutes into the first period, Bishop’s Meara Ryan lit up the scoreboard with an unassisted goal. Into period two, Ryan assisted teammate Jaiden Smith to net two more goals for her powerhouse team.

Thereafter, Fellowes and Mackenzie were back in action, with the latter redeeming themselves by achieving a 3-2 win. The first period saw both teams equally matched, as Mackenzie’s Louisa Fritzche nabbed the first goal of the game which was swiftly met by a goal from Fellowes’ Emma Peever (assisted by Jamie Vereyken and Nia Nicholson). By the second period, Fellowes lost their momentum and Mackenzie came out stronger as Kaitlyn Grazelle and Ava Harris bumped their team up to a 3-1 lead (assisted by Grace Gaffney and Maia Alookie). By the final period, Fellowes’ Rebecca Gauthier netted her team’s second goal, but Mackenzie ultimately won 4-2.

On Dec. 20, the teams will be facing off at Petawawa’s Silver Dart Arena for an invitational tournament, with the boys’ teams competing at the Petawawa Civic Centre.

Cip@postmedia.com