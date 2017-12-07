SIU investigates fatal shooting west of Renfrew

DOUGLAS - Ontario’s civilian police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a 52-year-old man suffered a fatal gunshot wound Wednesday in the village of Douglas, about 40 kilometres east of Ottawa.

Family members in Douglas identified the victim as Russ Sutherland.

He was married with four children.

The Special Investigations Unit said in a news release late Wednesday that Ontario Provincial Police were called to a residence at Scotch Bush and Sutherland roads by “a concerned family member.”

Police found a man at the rear of the property and while “interacting” with him he suffered a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the SIU said.

Ernie Dick and Gordon McFarlane, Sutherland’s cousins who live next door to his farm, said the victim was a construction crane operator who had spent years on construction sites in Toronto. Most recently, Sutherland had been working at a site in Napanee.

On weekends he would return to the Douglas farm, which he’d purchased from his father.

The Sutherlands had a small cow, calf and cash crops business on the property.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU asked that anyone who might have information about the investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. It also asked that anyone who may have any related video evidence upload that video through the SIU website.

The Special Investigations Unit is a civilian agency responsible for investigating circumstances involving police and civilians that have resulted in a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.

