Canadian country superstar Brett Kissel will be gracing the Festival Hall stage this February, to help raise funds for Holy Name School’s new play structure.

After more than 15 years, Holy Name School’s playground structure has reached the end of its life and is in dire need of replacement. While some parts of the structure are safe, the students have been cautioned to refrain from using the slides.

This past September, during the school’s first parent-teacher association (PTA) meeting, members voted in favour of putting the year’s fundraising efforts towards the cost of a new play structure.

Rather than wait nine years to raise the necessary $50,000, PTA member Tanya Tompkins suggested that they raise the majority of the funds in one year or less, by organizing a charitable concert that will feature the talents of Juno-Award-winning country star Brett Kissel and Ottawa Valley’s River Town Saints.

“We do amazing fundraising in our school throughout the year, but it would’ve taken us almost nine years to raise the money we needed for this play structure. With the help of this concert though, we can do it in a year,”s aid Tompkins.

According to Tompkins, it was earlier that same month that she was illuminated with the brilliant idea after engaging in a meet-and-greet with Kissel at the Carp Fair.

During her chat with Kissel, Tompkins confidently asked the singer if he’d be interested in putting on a fundraiser show to support Holy Name’s efforts – to which he immediately said ‘yes’.

“When I explained that it was for the kids and that we were in desperate need of a new play structure, he was right on board with the idea and thought it was a good fundraiser, so he tossed his hat in to help us raise the money,” said Tompkins. “He's a super nice guy and he puts on one hell of a show, so for Pembroke to be on his new cross-country tour – that's pretty big for a small community.”

A few weeks later, Tompkins met the River Town Saints at their concert in Ottawa and the band enthusiastically agreed to serve as the opening act for the big show.

Now, a couple months after initiating the plan, the fundraiser efforts are in full swing for the concert that is set to take place on Feb. 21 at Festival Hall.

Tompkins expressed that she more than excited for the big day in 2018 and she encourages everyone to buy their tickets as soon as possible, as 500 tickets have already been sold and there are old 100 remaining.

For those who already have tickets and would like to win a meet-and-greet with Kissel, Eastway Collision is hosting a Facebook contest from now until Dec. 15, for a chance to win a pair of backstage passes.

“The draw will take place on Dec 15, just in time for Christmas. So if you already have tickets, the meet-and-greet would be a great stocking stuffer to go along with them,” said Tompkins.

Tickets are $55 apiece for floor seats or $50 apiece for balcony seats and can be purchased at the Festival Hall box office or at www.festhall.ca. For local businesses interested in being a part of the event, some sponsorship opportunities are still available. Contact Tanya Tompkins for more information at 613-735-4593.

