Catholic school board heads re-elected

The Renfrew County Catholic District School Board will have familiar faces leading it in 2018.

At the board's inaugural meeting, Dave Howard was elected to his second term as chairman of the board, with Andy Bray joining him as the vice-chairman for another year.

The board also committed to ensuring ensuring each student and staff member experiences success and a sense of belonging.

Howard said he looks forward to continuing the implementation of the four key pillars of the board’s renewed strategic plan: Dignity and Belonging, Wholeness and Wellness, Achievement and Potential, and Integrity and Witness.

“We will, this year, continue to particularly animate that part of our vision that calls us to ‘sustain safe school environments characterized by warmth, hospitality, good humour and joy’,” he said.

Howard highlighted the board’s new religious education program, which will be expanded into Grade 4 this year. As well, he noted that technology and other innovative teaching and learning methods, such as outdoor play and play-based learning, will be used to address the needs, skills and proficiencies of 21st Century learners throughout the RCCDSB.

“In our focus on student achievement and potential, we will continue to provide programs that work to ensure our students are academically challenged and engaged learners,” he said. “Our latest EQAO results indicate that we have high success in this area. We are still scoring above the provincial average in all categories.”

Mathematics will continue to receive particular emphasis, said Howard.

“As well, our Indigenous Education Action Committee will continue to inform our efforts with our Indigenous learners, particularly in light of recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission,” he said.

The board will also continue its work to use both resources and facilities effectively and efficiently, and to explore community partnerships and opportunities.

Howard expressed his appreciation to the Diocesan community, parish priests, organizations such as the CWL and Knights of Columbus and the broader community for their “invaluable spiritual guidance and support of our Catholic school system.”

Bray said he felt honoured to be a part of the Catholic school system and joined in thanking community partners for their support.

“I too wish to express thanks to our many stakeholders and partners for your commitment in helping us provide our students with a safe, secure environment that promotes dignity and belonging and a community in which growth and achievement can flourish,” he said.

SUhler@postmedia.com