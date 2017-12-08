PEMBROKE -

In the days leading up to Christmas, Moncion Metro is collecting food and other items to assist local families in need.

On Nov. 25 at the Pembroke Santa Claus Parade of Lights, Moncion Metro kicked off their 2017 Christmas food drive campaign as they rolled along through the parade with their giant shopping cart – courtesy of Metro Ontario.

Thereafter, the giant cart – about five times the size of a regular cart – has been stationed at Moncion Metro where customers have been encouraged to help them reach their goal of filling up the cart with donations for local food banks.

Syvianne Moncion, owner and manager of Moncion Metro, expressed that the residents of Pembroke and area are extremely generous and that generosity speaks to the continued success of their annual food drive initiatives.

“Metro Ontario brought that cart in for me and it's been an interesting thing, people love it and it's fun to fill it,” said Moncion. “Pembroke is a very giving community and we've got lots of customers that give on a normal basis.”

The week of Dec. 11, all of the items in the cart will be evenly divided between the St. Joseph’s Food Bank and the Salvation Army to help the organizations fill their shelves and prepare hundreds of Christmas hampers for this holiday season. St. Joseph’s Food Bank has 164 hampers to fill this season while the Salvation Army has 326 hampers to create.

“Moncion Metro has provided tremendous support to us over the years, allowing us to use their space to fill our hampers and store items over the year,” said Salvation Army kettle coordinator Laura Demont. “Right now we have hundreds of hampers we’re looking to fill and are in dire need of toy donations for boys eight to 12 years old. We’ve had a phenomenal show of support so far, with three or four families who came in today to drop off collections of brand new toys, but we’re still in need of more.”

Moncion Metro has been supporting the St. Joseph’s Food Bank for more than 30 years, since the food bank was founded. The store has also been providing regular support to the Salvation Army by offering up space in their downstairs hall for Salvation Army volunteers to utilize for the Christmas Hamper Program and for regular storage.

After the giant cart is returned to Metro Ontario next week, Moncion Metro will continue to collect donations on an ongoing basis, to help feed the need in the local community.

