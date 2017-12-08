PLK beaten by Carleton Place 3-1

CARLETON PLACE – It was an ugly contest on the road Friday for the Pembroke Lumber Kings.

The team was defeated 3-1 by the Carleton Place Canadians, a score which could have been much higher considering the host team outshot the Kings 39-16, a margin of more than two-to-one.

The only bright spots were the stunning performance of Kings' netminder Jeff Smith, who deflected 36 shots to keep Pembroke in the game, and Zachary Cross, assisted by Matthew Barnaby, who scored Pembroke's sole goal late in the game to spoil Canadian's goalie Jeremie Forget's shutout. He stopped 15 shots total.

The power play wasn't a deciding factor for either side, with the Kings not scoring at all in the three times they had the man advantage, while the Canadians were held zero to four by Pembroke's penalty killing.

Carleton Place took the lead in the first period 1-0 and never relinquished it. Following a scoreless second period, the Canadians scored twice in the third top secure their win, despite Pembroke's late goal in the game's last 50 seconds.

Ben Tupker and Travis Broughman each scored a goal and picked up an assist, with Justin Cmunt rounding out their score. Other assists were earned by Peyton Francis, Samuel Knoblaunch and Jaden Luik.

Forget and Smith received the game's first and second star respectively, reflecting their performance in net, with Tupker receiving the game's third star.

The Lumber Kings next play Sunday night, facing the Ottawa Junior Senators at the Pembroke Memorial Centre. Game time is 7 p.m.

SUhler@postmedia.com