RCDSB elects same command team

The Renfrew County District School Board is moving into a new year with familiar hands on the wheel.

On Tuesday during the board's inaugural meeting of the year, Wendy Hewitt, trustee for the Township of Laurentian Valley and the Township of North Algona Wilberforce, was acclaimed chairwoman of the board for a second term.

Joining her was Trustee Susan Humphries, representing Renfrew, Greater Madawaska Township and Horton Township, who was acclaimed the board's vice-chairwoman, again for another term.

In her remarks to the board Hewitt thanked everyone for supporting her, not just for her acclamation, but throughout the previous year. She said it is an example of the teamwork the board and staff have in moving forward.

“I truly believe we all have a unified passion and dedication towards our students and their well-being,” Hewitt said. “I also have appreciated the opportunity to work closely with you all over the past year and know as we move forward, we will continue to be a part of a dedicated team no matter what position we hold. We are all equally represented here at the table together.”

She said 2017 was a busy year, with the hiring a new Director of Education Pino Buffone, who then also hired two new Superintendents of Education during his first year as director, had her youngest son gradate from RCDSB, said good-bye to our first ever two-year term student trustee Connor Webster and approved the board's 2017-2020 strategic plan.

“Our strategic plan states we will provide excellence in teaching and learning; provide a safe, caring, inclusive and respectful learning environment; and make sure we are wise with our resources; and now we have also made a commitment to measurement,” Hewitt said. “I would say that’s a huge, busy, and successful year to be proud of as a district.”

She said 2018, will be a year of many new challenges and changes as the board carries out its strategic plan.

“Our strategic plan provides us with clear goals, which are necessary so that all team members understand our purpose and the vision,” Hewitt said. “I know we all are committed to our roles here at RCDSB and have confidence in all of us as move forward.”

Humphries also thanked everyone for their support, and thanked Hewitt for providing an example of leadership.

“I've seen her take on challenging situations and not shy away,” she said. The vice-chairwoman added she looks forward to a new year.

After it had acclaimed its chairwoman and vice-chairwoman, the board then determined its committee structure for 2017-2018, which is as follows:

Heading up the newly formed Student Senate committee is Trustee Kim Dunsmoor-Lough.

For the standing committees, on which all trustees sit, heading up the Finance, Facilities and Services Committee is Trustee Marjorie Adam.

The Joint Session of Committees is led by Vice-Chair Humphries.

The Program and Personnel Services Committee is being helmed by Trustee Leo Boland.

Overseeing the various statutory/ad hoc committees are:

Audit committee -Trustees Bryon Morris, Adam and Boland;

Character Development Committee – Trustees Dave Shields and Morris;

Communications and Technology Committee -Trustees David Kaiser and Morris;

Director's Advisory Committee on Indigenous Education -Trustees Boland and Adam;

Director's Review Committee – Chairwoman Hewitt, Vice-Chairwoman Humphries, Past Chairman of the Board Shields, and Chairman of Program and Personnel Services Boland;

Parent Involvement Committee – Trustee Dunsmoor-Lough;

Accessibility Committee – Trustee Dunsmoor-Lough;

Policy Review Committee - Chairwoman Hewitt, Trustees Kaiser and Morris and Vice-Chairwoman Humphries;

Renfrew County Joint Transportation Consortium Board of Directors – Trustees Adam and Boland.

The Special Education Advisory Committee (SEAC) -Trustees Shields and Morris, with alternates Trustees Dunsmoor-Lough and Kaiser;

Calendar Committee – Trustee Boland.

The Ontario Public School Boards Association – Vice-Chairwoman Humphries, director; alternate Trustee Adam, alternate; Trustee Shields, voting delegate.

