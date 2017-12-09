CNL announces 2017 awards of excellence winners

Canada’s national nuclear laboratory honours employee excellence in research, business, safety and environmental work at annual awards ceremony.

Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology organization, celebrated the outstanding achievements of its employees recently during the 2017 CNL Awards of Excellence.

Held at the Normandy Officers’ Mess at Garrison Petawawa, the annual employee recognition ceremony celebrates individuals and teams whose hard work, determination and accomplishments help CNL deliver on its promise as Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology organization.

“On behalf of everyone at Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, I’d like to thank the 2017 Awards of Excellence winners for their commitment to excellence in the delivery of our nuclear science and technology programs,” commented Mark Lesinski, president and CEO of CNL. “This year, we celebrated seven groups made up of 59 outstanding individuals who had a major impact on CNL’s success as an organization. These employees are why so many companies across the globe look to CNL to solve the world’s biggest challenges.”

CNL has held its annual employee recognition program for more than 30 years to highlight and profile the contributions of employees who have had a significant impact in realizing the company’s vision. As part of the program, nominations are encouraged from employee peers, co-workers and managers who are in a position to better appreciate the sacrifices and hard work of these employees. In addition to award winners and their guests, a number of local dignitaries and elected officials also attended the annual awards ceremony, including the Cheryl Gallant, MP of Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke; Joan Lougheed, mayor of Deep River; Mike LeMay, mayor of Pembroke; Bob Sweet, mayor of Petawawa, and Dr. Dave Torgerson.

CNL’s Awards of Excellence are organized into two categories. The first, known as the D.F. Torgerson Discovery Award, is named after CNL’s former executive vice-president and chief technology officer, Dr. Dave Torgerson, which recognizes employees for the generation of new or innovative ideas and solutions, significant research or technical achievements, and new business initiatives. This year, the award was given to 25 employees from two groups for innovative commercial work related to the development of novel techniques to test reactor components, and the design of mechanical seals.

The new mechanical seals, for example, were successfully designed, qualified and installed by CNL employees in the reactor recirculation pumps station. These reactor components represent a significant improvement in mechanical seal performance in both reliability and longevity, and have been operating flawlessly since their installation.

The second award, known as the Distinguished Merit Award, is given to employees who have made exceptional contributions in productivity improvements, achievements of increased revenue, decreased operating costs, safety innovation or environmental initiatives, development or strengthening of new or existing partnerships, and the exploitation of these results. This year 34 employees from five groups were recognized for work that included increased sales performance, contributions to CNL’s emergency preparedness program, next-generation fuel testing, and improvements to CNL’s waste management processes, among other achievements.

“From commercial work and R&D, to environmental stewardship and safety, the achievements of this

year’s recipients reflect the collective strength and diversity of our staff here at CNL,” commented Esther Zdolec, vice-president of Human Resources. “It’s one of the reasons CNL has been recognized as one of Canada’s top-100 employers.”

For more information on the 2017 Awards of Excellence, including profiles of this year’s winners, please visit www.cnl.ca/awards.