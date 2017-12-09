New deal for Renfrew workers

RENFREW – United Steelworkers (USW) members employed at Scapa Tapes North America in Renfrew have ratified a new three-year collective agreement with the company.

The 137 members of USW Local 6946 work in production and maintenance positions at the Scapa plant, which produces adhesive tapes for medical, athletic, consumer and industrial applications.

The USW members voted Tuesday to ratify a collective agreement which runs until Nov. 5, 2020. The new contract includes a two per cent annual wage increase, higher shift premiums, the introduction of an apprenticeship program for millwrights and several improvements to benefits and contract language that strengthen working conditions.

“Our members have contributed significantly to the company’s success and these monetary and benefit improvements allow them to share in this success,” said USW Ontario and Atlantic Director Marty Warren.

“This is a fair collective agreement that improves working conditions for union members,” he said. “It shows that with the right combination of investment and a skilled workforce, Canadian manufacturing is competitive and can provide good jobs for union members in our communities.”

The new contract includes improvements to dental care and vision

care benefits, life insurance, bereavement leave, safety boot allowances and seniority rights. It also introduces new language to support employees affected by domestic violence.

The agreement also provides a new employee assistance program and an anti-harassment training program, both of which were developed by the USW. The company will fund implementation of the programs.