PLK lose at home 6-3 to Ottawa

The Pembroke Lumber Kings struggled while tangling with the Ottawa Junior Senators Sunday night, and the outcome wasn't in Hockeytown's favour.

The Kings found themselves down 4-1 in the first period, and while they came back in the second, it was too little, too late to stave off a 6-3 loss at the Pembroke Memorial Centre.

Nothing seem to go right for the home team. Their power play went scoreless in the six times it hit the ice, compared to the two goals the Ottawa Junior Senators got in the five times when they had the man advantage.

It was clear Kings' goalie Jake Smith had a bad night, but when he was pulled from net near the end of the third period in an effort to close the 5-3 goal gap with an extra man on the offensive, it resulted in an empty net goal, putting the hope for forcing overtime out of reach.

Pembroke did outshoot Ottawa 27-26. but a lot of scoring chances were thwarted by Ottawa netminder Francis Boisvert, who made 24 saves in the game, compared to Smith's 20 saves.

Ottawa's Pierre-Luc Veillette scored a hattrick in the first period against Pembroke, with his teammate Adrien Bisson scoring the fourth goal in the opening 20 minutes. Picking up assists were Zachary Salloum, Elie Boulerice, Craig McCabe, Devon Daniels and Griffin McGregor.

The Kings' sole response was scored courtesy of Malcolm Arseneau, a quick one 12 seconds after Ottawa's second goal of the game. Connor Warnholtz earned the assist.

The Kings were down 5-1 in the last half of the second period, after Owen Guy scored 14 minutes into it, with Silas Mattawashish and Daniels receiving assists on the play.

Then, Pembroke came alive with a pair of goals a minute apart to make it a 5-3 game. Warnholtz scored first, with Matthew Barnaby and Zachary Cross assisting. This was followed by a goal from Jarrad Vroman, with assists from Barnaby and Warnholtz.

The third period remained scoreless until the last two minutes. After Smith was pulled from goal, Nick Lalonde scored on the open net, effectively securing Ottawa's win. Guy and Boisvert were credited with assists.

Veillette received the game's first star, while Warnholtz was named the second star and Devon Daniels of Ottawa received the third star.

Next in the Central Canada Hockey League, Pembroke faces Cornwall on the road on Thursday night, starting at 7:30 p.m. Their next home game is Sunday, Dec. 17, when they host Carleton Place at the PMC. Game time is 7 p.m.

