Over the past four years, St. John’s Lutheran Church has treated the community to an annual Christmas production to bring meaning and emphasis to the true Christmas.

This year is no different.

On Dec. 17, 2017, St. John’s Lutheran Evangelical Church in Pembroke will present “From Heaven Above”. This program is a Christmas production, led by the Sunday School children proclaiming the amazing gifts we receive through the birth of Jesus Christ our Saviour.

The Nativity story is told by seven angels, including “Herald”, their humorous leader. The program is peppered with traditional beautiful Christmas anthems and hymns, sung by the congregation, choir and Sunday School children. For anyone looking to escape the commercial secular Christmas rush and stress, this program provides nourishment for your heart, soul and faith.

COGECO TV has offered their time generously to film these productions and televise them over the Christmas holidays for those who are unable to attend.

“From Heaven Above” will be presented on Dec. 17, 2017 starting at 7 p.m. with a Choir Christmas Concert starting at 6:30 p.m. It will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 357 Miller Street in Pembroke.

There is no admission charge but a free will offering will be collected and donated to “The Grind” and non- perishable food items will be accepted for local food banks. Come learn about the best Christmas gift you will ever receive.