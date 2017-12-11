Skating party at the PMC

They came, they saw and they skated.

Large crowds of people of all ages came out to the Pembroke Memorial Centre Sunday afternoon to take advantage of Canada 150 Skating Day celebrations, which offered free ice time, activities and entertainment for all to enjoy.

The city, in partnership with the Pembroke Business Improvement Area and the Pembroke Boys and Girls Club, provided this event, joining hundreds of communities across the country participating in this skating day, the last of the Canada 150 activities.

Elijah McKeown, recreation programmer for the city's parks and recreation department, said the city was fortunate to receive a grant from the Government of Canada to allow them to serve as one of the host cities for the Canada 150 Skating Day. This allows them to provide the event free to the public.

He said this likely wouldn't have happened if not for the participation of the Boys and Girls Club, who the city is happy to work closely with, along with Rhodina Turner, the organization's executive director, and the PBIA. Tom Hortons supplied coffee and hot chocolate, while Giant Tiger provided raffle prizes.

“We couldn't have done it without all of them,” McKeown said.

The PMC's concourse was kept lively with performances by magician Steven Anthony, the balloon animals of Mr. Dimples, and the music of Matt Gagne and Ben Rutz Live.

“Part of what we wanted to do is to make this event accessible for everyone,” McKeown said. The crowds of seniors, parents and children who turned out showed they have succeeded in that goal.

“It was great to be able to do this,” he said, adding skating is an integral part of local and national heritage and the city is happy to be able to celebrate this element of culture with everyone in the community.

