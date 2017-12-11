Whitewater Kings stop two-game skid

COBDEN – The Whitewater Kings blunted a two-game losing streak last weekend defeating the Perth Blue Wings 6-4 at the Cobden Astrolab Arena.

On Dec. 2, Jared Weber and Jared Campitelli led the troops offensively with two goals and a helper each, while Peter White and Shank McCrank picked up a goal and an assist each. The Kings were outshot by their Perth opponents 42-36 but Darian McTavish backstopped the win making 38 saves.

Despite the victory, Whitewater's special teams still struggled with all Perth goals scored on the power play. The Kings recorded only one goal on six opportunities with the man advantage.

The Blue Wings opened up the scoring early in the first period on the power play when Bailey McIntyre was in the box for roughing. McCrank fired a shot through traffic surprising McTavish. Marc-Andre LeBlanc and Mack Miller assisted. However, the Kings responded when Campitelli played the puck along the boards, passing it off to Andre Simard who shot it over to an open Weber. He then ripped a shot down low on Perth netminder Cameron Scott, who picked up the loss making 30 saves.

In the second period, Perth grabbed the lead once more with a quick goal from Joey Laird, assisted by McCrank. Simard quickly tied things up, aided by Campitelli. Tyler Somers retook the lead for Perth, assisted by Joey Laird and Miller.

In the third period, Jacob McIntyre tied the game for the Kings, assisted by Michael Karas and White. Perth wasn't about to go away with Colin Baggio stinging Whitewater once more on the power play, aided by Laird and Jacob Cover. Then the Kings came back to score three unanswered goals by Campitelli, White and Weber.

In previous games the week before, Whitewater suffered back-to-back losses. On Nov. 25, the Arnprior Packers rolled over the Kings 6-1. White scored the lone Whitewater goal, assisted by Matteas Derraugh and Karas. Scoring for Arnprior were Lucas Brown, Alex Caparelli, Brandon English, Ryan Rivard, Matthew O'Brien and Colin Baggio.

On Nov. 26, Whitewater was edged out by the Athens Aeros 4-3. Scoring for the Kings were White, Karas and Dylan Kuehl, with assists from McIntyre, Brayden Stewart and Conrad Cybulski. On Nov. 24, Whitewater dominated the Westport Rideaus 5-2 with McIntyre scoring the hat trick, while Cybulski and White contributed singles.

