Murphy begins second term as County Warden

Jennifer Murphy began her second term as Renfrew County warden Tuesday promising to pursue positive change in the new year.

County council convened the inaugural meeting of its 2018 session acclaiming the mayor from Bonnechere Valley as warden while there were no major changes to the sub-committees as all chairpersons were returned to their current positions. In her inaugural address, Murphy pledged to build on the progress they, as a council, made over the past 12 months.

“I will contine to encourage all of you to come together as a council to drive ahead on the key issues we have before us now and those that will present themselves in the months to come,” said Murphy. “We won't see every challenge or change coming, but I do know this, that as a united council we will turn many of those challenges into positive change. Our families, our residents, and our onw councils expect the very best from us, and I know that we are dedicated to serve them in a manner that will not disappoint them.”

She stated that council will continue to grow existing relationships with Garrison Petawawa, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories and the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan. The county will work with provincial and federal ministries to enact changes to policies and make sure key issues, such as the Endangered Species Act, funding transfers and Highway 417, are delivered in a fair and equitable manner that fits their rural needs. Murphy also noted that, with succession planning and municipal administration training, the county will strive for a level of excellence in service delivery for constituents.

“Change comes from being able to make effective and accurate decisions in a timely manner,” she said. “As a staff you continue to bring us the very best recommendations and assistance when we as a council call upon you.”

Reflecting on the past year, Murphy praised the county's Canada 150 celebrations, the designation of the Ottawa River as a national heritage site and the development of the Algonquin Trail. Through the Eastern Ontario Regional Network, the upper tier drove towards closing cellular gaps, while securing licences for more home childcare facilities. She added they will continue to make their views heard at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and the Eastern Ontario Wardens Caucus.

“Our voice is being heard, and we are affecting positive change where it is needed,” Murphy said. “We must continue to affect such change by working with upper levels of government to develop a solution that closes the gap in vital funding for infrastructure, social and economic development needs that we as communities continue to face.”

Murphy will preside over the final year of this council before next fall's municipal elections. Her nomination was moved by Killaloe Hagarty Richards Mayor Janice Visneskie and seconded by Horton Township Mayor Robert Kingsbury. Greetings were delivered to the warden and council by Pembroke Mayor Mike LeMay, Whitewater Region Mayor Hal Johnson, Renfrew Mayor Don Eady and Garrison Petawawa commander Col. Louis Lapointe.

