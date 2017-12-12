Rockwood retains as Grade 7 volleyball champions

Rockwood Public School successfully defended their Grade 7 girls west division volleyball championship on Dec. 4.

Hosted by Jeanne-Lajoie, the 2017 Renfrew County Elementary Interscholastic Athletic Association (RCEIAA) Grade 7 girls west division volleyball championship saw 15 Grade 7 girls volleyball teams from schools across the western part of Renfrew County compete on the court for the championship title. Some schools entered more than one team in the tournament.

Proving to once more be a force to contend with on the volleyball court, Rockwood was crowned the tournament champions after defeating Champlain Discovery Public School in both sets of the gold final with scores of 25-11 and 25-15. Coached by Gail Peever, the championship Rockwood team included Maddy Lemire, Olivia Borne, Miranda Maves, Bailey Jodoin, Hilary Zadow, Lily Kargus, Nadia Mackinnon, Avery McEvoy, Reese Edwards and Abby Lundy.

The extensive round robin tournament, which was divided into Pool ‘A’ and Pool ‘B’ saw each school play six games. In the playoffs, Rockwood dominated scoring victories over Jeanne-Lajoie (25-18), Mackenzie Community School (25-15) and L'Ecole Equinoxe (25-23). The Champlain Discovery squad punched its ticket to the championship final after dispatching Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School (25-15) and St. Mary's Catholic School (25-22).

In other Pool 'A' playoff finals, Sorrows beat St. Francis of Assisi, while Highview Public School downed Valour K-12's white squad 25-13. Highview then fell to St. Mary's 25-23. who advanced after dispatching St. Anthony's Catholic School 25-15. Mackenzie Community also edged out Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School 25-23.

In the Pool 'B' playoffs, Valour's green squad went over Cathedral Catholic School 25-23. Valour then fell to L'Ecole Equinoxe 27-25, who had earlier downed Holy Name Catholic School 25-17. St. Francis of Assisi dropped to Valour green 25-13, who went on to defeat Mackenzie Community 25-15. St. Mary's then took Valour down 25-17. Our Lady of Sorrows fell to Highview 26-24 who moved onto the quarter-final where they lost to L'Ecole Equinoxe 29-27.

SChase@postmedia.com