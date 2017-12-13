Let them eat cake, for charity's sake

There is nothing sweeter than 31 cakes amassing $1,800 for charity.

That’s exactly what took place on Dec. 8, at Bishop Smith Catholic High School’s sixth annual Dominican Republic Experience (DRE) Cake Auction.

Each year, a contingent of students from Bishop Smith and St. Joseph's High School in Renfrew journey down to the small village of Yamasa, Dominican Republic. Begun as a way to support the mission of the Grey Sisters of the Immaculate Conception in Yamasa, the trip has grown into a well-organized yearly opportunity to experience the culture and the people of this area. This year’s trip will be taking place in February 2018, with 10 students from each school and five staff supervisors who will be partaking in the humanitarian mission.

To fundraise for the food and medical supplies to bring with them to Yamasa, DRE students host their annual Cake Auction each December to serve as their largest fundraiser for the trip.

Since hosting the first auction six years ago, students have raised more than $14,000 towards the cost of food and medical supplies for Yamasa.

“The students pay for the trip themselves and then all of the money we raised through our fundraising activities goes directly towards the huge amount of food and medical supplies for our friends in the Dominican Republic,” said Bishop Smith teacher and DRE organizer Tara Crossman.

This year’s cake auction took place on Dec. 8 and had 31 unique cake creations up for bid, including a Cookie Monster cake, a chocolate lava cake and a Smarties cake.

In the weeks leading up to the auction, classes had jars placed in their rooms and students contributed money that would be spent buying cake to be shared amongst them. If a class raised at least $10, they got to send two representatives down to the auction.

With professional auctioneer Preston Cull in charge of the action, students whipped their hands in the air to win the bid on their prized cake – with some cakes getting the high bid of $100.

Through the generosity of Bishop Smith’s staff and students, this year’s Dominican Republic Experience Cake Auction raised $1,800.

