Christmas generosity from Calvin United

PEMBROKE -

Calvin United Church is warming up people in need, with generous donations of snowsuits and Christmas cookies.

On Dec. 13, members of Calvin United Church and their United Church Women’s (UCW) group presented a collection of 55 snowsuits to the Child Poverty Action Network of Renfrew County’s Operation Snowsuit program.

According Gail Steeves, Calvin United Church member and president of their UCW group, it was decided that the best way of honouring UCW’s 55th anniversary was by giving back to the community in the form of 55 snowsuits for the CPAN program.

“Lyn Smith is the head of the CPAN operation of Renfrew County and we have had her come and speak to our group and we just felt it would be a very worthwhile project to help the kids in the area. All of the snowsuits stay in Renfrew County and can go as far as Killaloe, Wilno, Barry's Bay and right down to Arnprior – so it's a big project,” said Steeves. “We've been tremendously pleased by the support we've received from our entire congregation to help pull this off to support CPAN and honour UCW’s anniversary.”

CPAN representative Michelle Rowe dropped by to pick up the collection and expressed that the generosity from the local community is astounding.

“We have 474 children that we're helping this year alone which has already surpassed last year's numbers. It's going to be amazing to see how many people we end up helping this year and it's because of groups like this that we can continue to do what we do,” said Rowe. “We're blown away and it's great to see that the community is continuously helping us out.”

Along with their donation to Operation Snowsuit, Calvin United Church members have been busy baking homemade Christmas treats to deliver to members of their congregation who are ill or experiencing any loss or other hardships.

According to Calvin United Church member Judy Harms-Potter, they’ve been engaging in the holiday outreach project each Christmas for the past 10-plus years.

“We join together to do this project for people in our own congregation who are shut-ins or can't get out to church anymore. They may be ill or may have lost their spouse during the last few years,” said Harms-Potter. “This year we’ve prepared 38 tins of cookies and the people we're delivering them to have been people who are very active in this church over the years and it's important that we reach out to them.”

