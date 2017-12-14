Turning the sod for Parkwood Place

PETAWAWA – The sod has been turned for a new 39-unit rental apartment complex in Petawawa.

Dubbed Parkwood Place, the new development will be located at 6 Highland Park Drive and is expected to open in early 2019.

On Dec. 12, the Town of Petawawa held a special sod-turning ceremony to celebrate the construction of the apartment complex that is expected to serve a growing need in the area.

“This is an exciting development that adds to the mix and meets the needs in the community,” said Sweet. “It's been very brisk as far as construction is concerned but there's a need for a solid mix and there are many people who have talked to me about downsizing and they want the flexibility of moving into an apartment, but there has not been a lot of apartments available. So this speaks to that need that I’ve heard quite frequently throughout the last little while. As the community is growing there's a need for that level of service, which up to this point in time has not been available. So I think it's going to be well-received by the community as a whole.”

According to Todd Clouthier, he and his fellow investors decided to back the project as a way of investing in their hometown and supporting the needs of their community.

“We all live here, we all grew up here and we plan on staying here,” said Clouthier. “So when you see opportunities and a need for something, why not participate.”

The apartments will consist of modern one and two luxury bedroom units, with some that will be rented completely furnished.

The building itself will be complete with appliances, an elevator, a sprinkler fire suppression system, building security and easy accessibility.

With its central location, the complex will be ideal for a variety of individuals, as it will be in close proximity to grocery stores, restaurants, a health clinic, schools, a drugstore, the Petawawa Civic Centre as well as Garrison Petawawa.

“We’ll be catering predominantly to professional personnel and also retirement couples and we'll soon be looking to take reservations for the units. We've already had quite a few expressions of interest in the building,” said Clouthier. “We have a real nice product that's going to be a nice looking space once it’s all built.”

