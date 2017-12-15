CORNWALL – The struggles continued for the Pembroke Lumber Kings Thursday night as they were edged 3-2 by the Cornwall Colts on the road.

The loss is the sixth in the row for the Kings.

The Colts jumped out to an early 2-0 lead before the midway point of the first period. At 3:15, JD Pogue got Cornwall on the board with the help of Konnor MacCormick and David Poirier. Five minutes later, Poirier got one of his own after being set up by Tommy Tanner and MacCormick. Both of the goals were scored on the power play. The first with Noah Rowland off for roughing and the second with Andre Simard serving two minutes for tripping.

Later in the period, Pembroke's power-play unit went to work after Roddie Sandilands was called for slashing. Matthew Barnaby netted his team-leading 20th goal of the season and fifth power-play goal with the help of Connor Warnholtz and Malcolm Arseneau.

In the second period, Pembroke pulled even when recently acquired Jake Brien scored his first goal since joining the Kings earlier this month. Picking up the assists were Barnaby and Peter Falivena.

Five minutes into the third, Pogue scored his second of the game, this time while his team was shorthanded. Poirier and Brennan Markell assisted on the goal, which held up as the game winner.

Despite the result on the scoreboard, the Kings did hold a 38-28 advantage in shots. Liam Lascelle took the win, stopping 36 of 38 shots he faced. At the other end of the ice, Darian McTavish made his Central Canada Hockey League debut and made 25 saves.

Pembroke has two games this weekend as the team winds down before the Christmas break. Saturday night the Kings play a neutral-site game against the Kanata Lasers at the Ma-te-Way Activity Centre in Renfrew beginning at 7:30 p.m. before they host the league-leading Carleton Place Canadians Sunday night at the Pembroke Memorial Centre at 7 p.m.

Three stars: The three stars of the game were Cornwall's JD Pogue and Konnor MacCormick first and second respectively and Pembroke’s Matthew Barnaby was named the game's third star.

