WESTMEATH – The Muskrat Voyageurs’ new year’s resolution is to bring home gold at the International Silver Stick, but they’re seeking the Valley’s support to make it happen.

The Voyageurs have remained the Silver Stick champions for two consecutive years, as they resurrected a victory in the Novice ‘C’ finals at the W.C. “Wib” McLaughlin Silver Stick Tournament in Pembroke on Nov. 12.

According to the team’s manager, Michelle Allmand, their regional success can be attributed to the team’s excellent chemistry and their indubitable love for the game of hockey – something that abounds all throughout the Ottawa Valley.

“They’re a determined group of boys who work hard and practice hard,” said Allmand. “But that’s something that can be said about many other teams in the Valley as well.”

“Petawawa won their division as well as the Valley Aces and Valley Storm for their divisions, so the Ottawa Valley is a rocking hockey community overall,” added Sarah Vereyken, a Voyageurs’ parent and proud supporter of the team.

On Jan. 11, the team will be travelling out to Pelham, ON to compete against other top-notch teams in the International Silver Stick Tournament.

While the entry fee will be covered by the organization, the team is reaching out to the local communities to help fundraise for the $5,500 in travel costs.

“It's not just any other tournament, it's an international tournament,” said Vereyken. “Our kids get to go there and they get to meet different players and they’re going to realize how big of an experience it is. I think for people to support us and help send the kids there, they’re helping to encourage them to work hard towards something.”

The team is hoping to raise funds through the sale of Scentsy products and a Dill Pickle Dip, along with seeking support through their GoFundMe page.

With the undeniable generosity and hockey fever that thrives throughout the Ottawa Valley, Allmand is optimistic that her team of young athletes will be able to pool together support from their communities.

“Hockey is a big thing in our area and I think just to see a local team succeed is a big deal in the Ottawa Valley,” said Allmand. “Also, our guys are young and it's going to be a life-learning experience for them. Taking a bus will be part of the experience for them and meeting all of these other teams will be really exciting. They’ll also have a chance to experience Niagara Falls and most of these kids have never been there before, so it will be a great opportunity for them.”

For those who are interested in supporting the Muskrat Voyageurs fundraising endeavours for their International Silver Stick Tournament, Scentsy products can be purchased through Cindy Belland-Steele at 613-570-1469 and by visiting www.cindysteele.scentsy.ca anytime before Jan. 11. The Dill Pickle Dip – prepared by the Pickle Vixens – can be purchased by calling 613-717-6666 before Dec. 19. To donate to the team’s GoFundMe page, visit https://www.gofundme.com/4pxtor4

cip@postmedia.com