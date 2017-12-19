PEMBROKE -

The Pembroke Jr. A Lumber Kings continue to fall behind in CCHL standings, as they were defeated 3-1 by the Carleton Place Canadians on Sunday night.

The powerhouse Canadians are currently sitting in first place in the Central Canadian Hockey League standings and have been ranked first in the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL) standings for the fourth consecutive week as well.

Meanwhile, the Lumber Kings’ struggles are continuing as they have now lost eight consecutive games as they prepare to head into the CCHL holiday break.

Along with the challenge of facing the undefeated Canadians, the Lumber Kings’ Sunday night defeat was further encouraged by their five failed power play attempts and the numerous penalties they racked up.

The game kicked off slowly with no action until the 14-minute mark when Canadians’ Travis Broughman nabbed the first goal of the game (assisted by Ben Tupker and Zachary Tupker).

Heading into the second, Canadians’ Connor Hill took advantage of a power play opportunity and swiftly doubled his team’s score less than two minutes into the period (assisted by Jaden Luik and Geoff Kitt).

A minute later, Lumber Kings’ Brendan Browne seized an opportunity to regain control and sunk his team’s first goal of the game to meet his opponents halfway.

For the remainder of the second period, both teams reigned shots on each others’ nets but their defensive attempts were unshakable.

With the Canadians’ still leading 2-1, the third and final period saw Peyton Francis sink his team’s third goal to solidify their victory (assisted by Connor Hill and Joey Warywoda).

Three-star-selection: Travis Broughman (Star #1, Canadians), Connor Hill (Star #2, Canadians), Brendan Browne (Star #3, Lumber Kings).

Out-of-town scoreboard: Hawkesbury Hawks crushed the Navan Grads 6-1, the Rockland Nationals edged the Kanata Lasers 3-2, the Smiths Falls Bears doubled the Nepean Raiders 4-2.

