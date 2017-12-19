Lasers beat Lumber Kings 4-2

PEMBROKE -

RENFREW – The Pembroke Lumber Kings and Kanata Lasers launched into a fiery stick-and-puck battle at Renfrew’s Ma Te Way Centre on Saturday night.

The game got off to a slow start with the Lumber Kings firing 15 shots and the Lasers launching eight shots against their opponent’s net, but Kings’ goaltender Jacob Smith and Lasers’ Logan Bateman remained on heavy guard duty to leave the score at a standstill for the majority of the first period.

It wasn’t until the 10-minute mark, that Lasers’ Jack Quinn launched his team onto the scoreboard with an unassisted goal – marking the first goal of the game.

While neither team was penalized during the first period, they both racked up a number of penalties as they moved into the second period.

Nearly eight minutes into the period, after Lumber Kings’ Peter Falivena tied up the game (with an assist from Matthew Barnaby), both teams became more aggressive as they fought for the upperhand.

At the 12-minute mark, Lumber Kings’ Connor Warnholtz was penalized for high sticking and Lasers Bennett Stockdale took advantage of the power play opportunity to fire home a goal (assisted by Liam Markhauser, Theodore Austin).

With the Lasers leading 2-1 as the game moved into the third and final period, the Kanata team remained in control as Mackenzie White sunk the team’s third goal of the game only one minute in (assisted by Liam Markhauser and Bennett Stockdale).

With the clock ticking and the Lumber Kings falling precariously behind, Lumber Kings’ Jake Brien teamed up with Peter Falivena and Matthew Barnaby to edge his team up a notch.

Despite the Lumber Kings’ efforts, they couldn’t outmatch and outplay their opponent as Lasers’ Bennett Stockdale sunk the final goal (assisted by Theodore Austin)– with only a few seconds to go in the game – securing his team’s 4-2 victory.

Three-star-selection: Bennett Stockdale (Star #1, Lasers), Liam Markhauser (Star #2, Lasers), Matthew Barnaby (Star #3, Lumber Kings).

Out-of-town scoreboard: The Ottawa Junior Senators edged the Brockville Braves 4-3.

