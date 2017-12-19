Voyageurs battle Wildcats in basketball

PETAWAWA – The Valour Voyageurs and the Opeongo Wildcats battled it out on the court in junior and senior boys basketball action on Dec. 14.

Taking place at Valour School, the juniors were the first on the court in a game that saw the Voyageurs dunk an impressive victory of 56-25.

The Voyageurs’ top scorer was Nourine Bentoumi who led his team with a whopping 22 points.

“Nourine is very vocal on the court and provided great defence and just ran our offence really well too. All in all, he had a great game and really led the team out there which helped with our win,” said Jesse Cassista, Voyageurs coach.

Cassista expressed his pride in his team’s success, adding that they are currently in the top standings of the league and will work hard to maintain their lead in order to score a spot in the playoffs.

“We're sitting with three wins and one loss, so we're towards the top of the league and looking good so far. Right now we have a good chance, but we still have five games left so we’ll have to keep this up to get in the playoffs,” he said.

Moving into the senior game, both teams put in a solid effort as they battled on the court, but the Wildcats redeemed themselves as they reigned with a 62-33 defeat over the Voyageurs.

The Wildcats’ high scorer was Jack Hodson with 27 points, while Zeljion Eyre led the Voyageurs with 12 points.

Voyageurs coach Gary Serviss said that his team put in a good fight despite the loss and he commended the Crusaders for their solid win.

“Opeongo senior boys beat Valour using an aggressive defense, great rebounding and blazing speed on the court. Both teams worked extremely hard, but in the end, Opeongo had the better shooting percentage,” said Serviss.

