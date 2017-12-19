One loss and one win for Whitewater Kings

PEMBROKE -

COBDEN – It was a mixed bag of one win and one loss for Cobden’s Whitewater Kings this past weekend.

Saturday night saw the Kings face off against Ottawa Canadians in a hard-fought battle that saw Kings’ star player Quinn Vanhoof blazing through the first period with three impressive goals.

Canadians’ Zak Karim lit up the scoreboard with the first goal of the game (assisted by Matthew McGuire and Alexandre Charlebois) at the five-minute mark.

Five minutes later, Vanhoof scored a hat trick (with assists from Dylan Kuehl, Kiefer Levasseur and Nicholas Olmstead) to bump the Kings up to a 3-1 lead.

With only a couple minuets left in the first period, Canadians Nolan Marshall fired home one final goal before the buzzer sounded (assists from Nicholas Seguin and Mathieu Plante).

While the Kings started off with a 3-2 lead, their momentum swiftly faltered for the remainder of the game as their opponents regained control and never let go.

The Canadians began their takeover eight minutes into the second period as Lukash Matthews tied up the score with assists from Matthew McGuire and Mateo Belanger.

With the score balanced at 3-3, Canadians’ Zak Karim attempted to edge his team forward with a penalty shot, but was unsuccessful.

Less than a minute later, however, Canadians’ Devin Saumur capitalized on Whitewater Kings’ Brayden penalty to break the tie and bump his team up to a 4-3 lead.

Heading into the third, with the tables now turned, the Canadians continued to skate circles around their opponents and rain shots on the Kings’ net as the Cobden team’s defense faltered and they failed to pick themselves back up.

Eight minutes in, Canadians’ Nicolas Seguin secured a goal (with assists from Devin Saumur and Mathieu Plante), followed by a goal from teammate Robbie Pickard (assists from Joshua Filoso and Johnny Pickering) and Pickering netting the final goal (assists from Seguin and Alexandre Charlebois).

Despite the 7-3 loss to the Canadians on Saturday night, the Kings regained their power on Sunday when they defeated the Arnprior Packers 4-3.

It was a penalty-heavy game that saw Packers’ Ty Power take advantage of a power play opportunity to net the first goal of the game at the 10-minute mark.

Heading into the second, Packers’ Danny Johnson bumped his team up to a 2-0 lead (assists from Matt Turnbull and Power) but Kings’ Dylan Kuehl swiftly responded with his own successful shot (assists from Lawson Leclaire and Michael Karas) to meet his opponents halfway.

As both teams continued to pack in penalty minutes, the Packers once again capitalized on a power play opportunity – Kings’ Jared Campitelli’s penalty for slashing – to bring them up to a 3-1 lead.

Moving into the final period, the Packers confidence was quickly crushed by the Kings who blazed around the ice, firing shots on the Packers net until they secured their ultimate victory.

One minute into the period, Kings’ Peter White netted a goal (assisted by Jacob McIntyre and Cory Kippen).

Thereafter, the Packers racked up multiple penalties which proved highly favourable for the Kings as Jacob McIntyre and Brayden Laidlaw secured two power play goals (assists from Dylan Pudrycki, Brayden Laidlaw, Conrad Cybulski) to ultimate achieve a 4-3 victory for their team.

