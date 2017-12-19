Police identify barn fire victim

Police have released the name of the victim of a devastating barn fire back in October.

On October 30, 2017 at 11:42am members of the Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a structure fire on Zanders Road in Laurentian Valley Township. Firefighters from Laurentian Valley Township were already on scene to extinguish the fire which involved a barn on the property. The body of a deceased adult female was found in the fire scene. The deceased female has been identified as Marion Turcotte, 77, of Laurentian Valley Township.

The Ontario Fire Marshall's Office attended the scene to investigate and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. OPP's Forensic Identification Services (FIS) unit is also assisting with the investigation.