City getting new fire truck

The city of Pembroke is getting a new fire truck.

On Tuesday, the operations committee unanimously approved the purchase and delivery of a new pumper/rescue fire truck from Darch Fire Incorporated in the amount of $609,000 plus HST.

This will replace the current vehicle, which was obtained in 1992. Once the new one is delivered in late 2018 – it takes about 10 months to have the vehicle built and readied – the older truck will be removed from service and sold.

Pembroke Fire Chief Dan Herback said they started officially looking for a new vehicle by advertising for a request for proposals on Sept. 28, 2017. This RFP closed on Nov. 8, 2017, with five proposals received.

He said the proposals were reviewed and evaluated by a panel of four consisting of himself, Acting Captain Darrell Andrews, who is the department's mechanical technician, Capt. Ed Beaupre and Capt. Gary McRae, who is the CNL/Deep River Fire Chief.

All evaluations were done individually by panel members and the compiling of scoring to recommend a proponent was monitored by Diane Schofield, the city's deputy treasurer.

“Based on the review, the evaluation committee believes the Darch Fire Incorporated proposal offers the best value for the city,” Herback said.

“The difference in price between the recommended company and the lowest bid is $50,620 plus HST; however, the lowest bidder rated lower in most aspects including the warranty and serviceability areas of the evaluation, which are very important,” he said.

The chief said there is also the opportunity for payment plans for the building process which provides interest up to five percent on payments in advance, and further cost savings can be negotiated with the proponent following approval.

“In addition, the sale of the existing apparatus may raise up to $20,000 that will be applied to the cost of the new truck which would bring the overall cost close to the lowest bid received,” Herback said.

He said to pay for it, $550,000 has already been allocated in the 2017 Fire Service budget estimate for the new truck. As it will not be received nor paid for until 2018, the additional funds required will be allocated from the existing fire equipment reserve, requiring no additional municipal contribution.

SUhler@postmedia.com