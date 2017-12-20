Falcons sink two basketball wins

PEMBROKE -

The Fellowes Falcons and the Renfrew Collegiate Institute Raiders battled it out on the court in junior and senior basketball action on Dec. 18.

Both teams put up a strong fight as they battled on the court, but it was the Falcons who were flying high from start to finish.

The senior teams were the first on the court, with the Falcons soaring above the Raiders with an impressive 81-21 victory.

The senior Falcons’ top scorers were Connor Rose with 16 points and Elijah Morris with 14 successful shots.

Thereafter, the juniors faced off and achieved similar results, with the Falcons defeating their opponents 69-37.

The junior Falcons’ top scorers were Ben Huckabone and Quaid Nicholson with 29 and 15 points respectively.

Coach Pat Childerhose expressed pride in both of the Falcons’ victories but commented that there’s always room for improvement.

“We're scoring well but there was still a lack of energy on our part and we can always do better,” said Childerhose. “You'll never play a perfect game and that's the nice thing about basketball or any sport really, you can always get better and always find things you can get better at.”

As it’s early in the season with five regular games remaining, Childerhose stressed that the teams will need to work harder and be at the top of their game to score a spot in February's playoffs.

“We're still working on things to make us better for the end of the season. everything is focused toward February where games are really important and if you lose you're done. So we want to be at our very best for that time,” said Childerhose.

cip@postmedia.com