Laurentian Valley launches Facebook page

LAURENTIAN VALLEY – The Township of Laurentian Valley has launched a presence on social media.

In November, council discussed optimizing the township’s future communication methods by developing a presence on social media to offer another recognized medium for the dissemination of information to the public.

Upon authorizing the creation of a Facebook account at the regular council meeting on Dec. 19, the township officially established a public Facebook page the following day, Dec. 20.

While the township’s website will remain the primary source for detailed information, forms, documents and online services, the Facebook page will include township news, event and other important information.

According to Mayor Steve Bennett, the township will use its new social media channel to reach out to the community, share up-to-date information and promote events and bring awareness to broader audiences of what their community is about and has to offer.

“Facebook is just another way to get as much information to our taxpayers and to the local area or to people from outside the area who want to invest or move here. It's also just another way to communicate with everyone and encourage everyone to visit Laurentian Valley and enjoy what we have to offer,” said Bennett. “I am very excited for the launch of the township’s first social media initiative.”

The township’s use of Facebook will be guided by its policies and procedures maintaining the page will offer another outlet for residents to remain connected to Laurentian Valley business.

Visit the township’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lvtownship.ca/ .

