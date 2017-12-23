Blades of glory for Valour Voyageurs

PEMBROKE -

PETAWAWA – The Voyageurs blazed their way to their second consecutive victory at their school’s annual invitational “A” hockey tournament this week.

Taking place at Garrison Petawawa’s Silver Dart Arena, the day-long tournament welcomed eight “A” division girls hockey teams from schools across Eastern Ontario.

The four local schools included Valour School, Centre Scolaire Catholique Jeanne-Lajoie, Opeongo High School along with Bishop Smith Catholic High School who were asked to partake in the tournament after one team had to drop out at the last minute.

Coming from as far away as North Bay, the visiting schools included Pontiac High School, South Carleton High School, Seaway District High School and Ecole Secondaire Catholique Algonquin.

Local teams Jeanne-Lajoie and Valour kicked off the first game of the day, with the latter achieving a 4-2 win.

A few minutes into the first period, Valour’s Murran McCafferty launched her team onto the scoreboard (assisted by Sophie Warren) but it was only two minutes later that Jeanne-Lajoie’s Shannon Tallon responded with her own unassisted goal to tie up the score 1-1. Four minutes into the second period, Jeanne-Lajoie edged their opponents 2-1 with a goal from Camryn Biggs but their lead was swiftly overpowered by Valour who aggressively fired back. Valour’s Hali de Ruiter tied up the score before the end of the second (assisted by Keely Patrick) and she sunk another goal in the third period before teammates Sophie Warren netted the final goal of the game (assisted by Mila Jones) to solidify the 4-2 victory.

In the second game, Opeongo faced off against Bishop Smith and the Douglas school defeated their opponent 3-1.

The action kicked off with Opeongo’s Eve Schroeder lighting up the scoreboard with the first goal which was swiftly followed by Bishop’s Kaitlyn Bourgeois netting her own team’s goal (assisted by Kaley Keuhl). The score remained 1-1 until the third period when Opeongo came out on top and fired home two successful goals from Maddy Tomasini and Hilary Dick.

Soon afterwards, visiting teams Seaway and Pontiac competed against each other, with the latter edging their opponent 2-1.

Pontiac’s points came from Rori Richardson and Molly Passmore and Seaway’s goal was sunk by Jolenea Barhardt.

The final two teams, Algonquin and South Carleton, faced off in a game that saw the latter win 1-0 with a goal from Kamdyn Switzer (assisted by Elle Spencer).

Thereafter, the four winners moved on to compete in the A side of the tournament while the others faced off in the B side.

For the A semi-final games, Valour defeated Opeongo 2-0 while South Carleton beat Pontiac 2-0.

Valour’s Hali de Ruiter and Sophie Warren netted their team’s goals (assisted by Kelly Patrick and Bobbi Lavoie) while South Carleton’s Calyssa Tkachuk and Elle Spencer sunk their team’s shots (assisted by Gracie Kinkade and Sarah Fraser).

Opeongo and Pontiac competed in the A consolation final, with the latter scoring a 2-1 victory. Eve Schroeder scored the goal for Opeongo and Camryn Gibbons and McKenna Richardson fired the winning shots for Pontiac.

Valour faced off against South Carleton in the A championship final, with the Voyageurs netting a 3-1 win to bring home the tournament trophy for the second year in a row.

The game didn’t see any action until the third period when Valour’s Sophie Warren sunk the first goal of the game (assisted by Mila Jones and Bobbi Lavoie) and both teams displayed much more aggression thereafter as they fought for the ultimate victory. Valour’s Hali de Ruiter fired home the second shot (assisted by Keely Patrick) before South Carleton finally got on the scoreboard with a goal from Fiona Tubman (assisted by Riliegh Hache and Elle Spencer). With Valour still leading 2-1 and only 30 seconds remaining, Sophie Warren netted the final goal (assisted by Hali de Ruiter and Mila Jones) to achieve her team’s 3-1 win.

Serviss commented that this was a significant accomplishment for the girls, as they put in a lot of hard work and persistence to be crowned the champions for two consecutive years.

“I have to say it was a very satisfying victory because last year we had a very solid team and you almost expected to win last year, but this year we had a lot of new girls join the team. So it was really satisfying and the girls worked really really hard to win this game. It was unbelievable the effort that they put forth from the first minute of the tournament until the last minute of the last game,” he said. “They just went out there and gave it everything they've got.’

The B semi-final games saw Bishop Smith double Jeanne-Lajoie 4-2 and Algonquin defeat Seaway 2-0.

In the local game, Bishop powered through the first period with two goals from Jaiden Smith (assisted by Auraura Dement) and Kaitlyn Bourgeois. Heading into the second, Jeanne-Lajoie tied up the score 2-2 with shots from Hannah Rehel (assisted by July Cobus and Bridget McCann) and Abbey Perrault-Sanders (assisted by Sabrina MacDougall). Despite Jeanne-Lajoie’s fiery efforts, Bishop ultimately reigned 4-2 by the end of the game, with two more goals from Jenna White (assisted by Katelyn Bourgeois and Mackenzie Godin) and Bourgeois (assisted by White and Jaimie Brun).

From there on, Algonquin faced off against Jeanne-Lajoie in the B consolation final, with the visiting team edging the Pembroke team with a 4-3. Algonquin’s points were scored by Jenna Couch, Renee Gallagher, Morgan O’Connor and Trinity Roy. Jeanne-Lajoie’s goals were sunk by Hannah Dubeau, Jordan Shields and Samarah Jones (with assists from Camryn Biggs, Shannon Tallon and Abbey Perrault-Sanders).

The B championship game saw Bishop bring home the glory for Pembroke, with a 3-0 victory against Seaway.

Kicking off to a slow start, it wasn’t until the second period that all of the action took place as Bishop’s Kaitlyn Bourgeois scored the first goal (assisted by Sherry Ethier and Aurora Dament) followed up by two from teammate Jaiden Smith (assisted by Aurora Dament and Shannon O’Grady).

Bishop coach Mike David expressed pride in his team for playing a great game and putting forth their utmost potential.

“It was just a good all-around team effort,” s aid David. “We’ve got a great bunch of girls that love to play the game and they work very hard and I’m very proud of each and every one of them.”

