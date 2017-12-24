Lumber Kings head into Christmas with a win

OTTAWA – The Pembroke Lumber Kings head into the Christmas holidays on a high note after edging out the Rockland Nationals on the road Friday.

Connor Warnholtz scored twice, while Jake Brien recorded two assists as the Kings grabbed a 4-3 win at the Richcraft Sensplex. Pembroke netminder Jake Smith made 22 saves on 25 shots. Rockland goalie Sean Storr took the loss stopping 23 shots on 27 attempts at the net.

Rockland reached the scoredboard first at the 6:37 mark of the opening period with a goal from Trevor Coykendall, assisted by Shawn Kennedy and Olivier Schingh-Gomez. Six minutes later, Pembroke responded with Warnholtz banging in his 11th goal of the season, aided by Jacob Kamps and Jarrad Vroman.

Pembroke secured the lead early in the second period when Jared Weber scored his second goal of the year, assisted by Brien and Noah Maika. The Kings then padded the lead when Matthew Barnaby scored his team-leading 21st goal. Picking up the assists were Casey Rhodes and Malcolm Arseneau, who has 20 assists so far this season.

Pembroke find the back of the net again while fighting off a slashing minor assessed to Arseneau. Warnholtz scored shorthanded, with Brien picking up the helper. Weber then went off for a holding call handing Rockland an unassisted power play goal from Matthew Vermaeten. Antoine Leblanc added another goal for Rockland in the third period, assisted by Benjamin Pruneau and Mathieu Blanchette.

Pembroke was the more disciplined of the two squads recording 12 penalty minutes. Rockland was assessed 24 minutes.

Three Star Selection: Connor Warnholtz, Pembroke (Star #1), Antoine Leblanc, Rockland (Star #2), Jake Brien, Pembroke (Star #3).

Out-of-Town Scoreboard: Carleton Place shutout Kemptville 3-0, while the Ottawa Junior Senators edged out the Smiths Falls Bears 2-1. The Cornwall Colts defeated the Brockville Branes 5-3, while Hawkesbury downed Nepean 3-1.

The Pembroke Lumber Kings will open 2018 on the road against Brockville on Friday, Jan. 5. Their next home game is Sunday, Jan. 7 when they host Smiths Falls.

SChase@postmedia.com