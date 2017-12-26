Whitewater edges out Renfrew 3-2

COBDEN – The Whitewater Kings earned a well-deserved holiday break after edging out the Renfrew Timberwolves 3-2 in a pre-Christmas showdown.

The Kings faced their Ottawa Valley rivals at the Cobden Astrolabe Arena Saturday night with a large crowd in attendance. Whitewater goalie Kevin Proulx recorded the win making 25 saves on 27 shots. Renfrew's Dane Brumm took the loss making 28 saves on 31 shots.

Quinn Van Hoof opened up the scoring two minutes and 19 seconds into the first period ripping a shot past Brumm. The assists went to Andre Simard and Kiefer Levasseur. Renfrew then got into penalty trouble when Spencer Hill was called for tripping, however, the Kings exploited with the man advantage.

Moving the puck around in the Renfrew end, Brayden Stewart blast the puck from the right face-off. Brumm was completely screened and didn't see the puck go past his right shoulder. Picking up the assists were Liam Enright and Cory Kippen.

The Kings ended the period with the game-winning goal coming from Jacob McIntyre who ripped the shot through traffic sending the puck through Brumm's pads. Assisting were Michael Hubers and Peter White.

In the second period, Renfrew got on the scoreboard with a power play goal from Brandon English, assisted by Andrew McIntyre. The second Renfrew marker came at the end of the period when McIntyre scored, assisted by Luka Marinic and Jack Rouleau.

On Dec. 21, the Whitewater Kings lost to the Athens Aeros 9-2 at the Cobden Astrolabe Arena. Peter White and Andre Simard were the only goal scorers for the Kings. Theo Todd, Cameron McLean and Tate Leeson each scored twice for the Aeros while singles were contributed by Tyler Stockman, Andrew McKenney and Jordan Dodge.

The Whitewater Kings welcome the new year hosting the Arnprior Packers on Saturday, Jan. 6. Game time is 7 p.m.

