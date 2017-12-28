Missing man sought by SQ

The Quebec provincial police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Quebec man that has gone missing.

Denis Cadieux, 65, has been missing since Dec. 19. He was last seen at his home on Route 366 in Thorne, Que. (Ladysmith sector) around noon. Police report that the next morning, on Dec. 20, his residence burned down. Despite several searches, no trace of Cadieux has been found. Police said that his relatives have reason to fear for his health and safety.

Cadieux is 5’11”, 170 lbs. and has grey hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen Cadieux, call 911. It should also be noted that any information that would allow him to be found can be communicated confidentially to the Sûreté du Québec's Criminal Information Center at 1-800-866-7687.